Here are the cutest 90 Day Fiance Easter photos

Several 90 Day Fiance franchise cast members celebrated the Easter holiday. Pic credit: TLC

Many 90 Day Fiance cast members celebrated the Easter holiday and shared photos from the occasion on social media.

Several 90 Day stars posted family photos or shared entertaining posts related to the holiday.

Whether it was Easter eggs hunts, costumes in bunny ears, or coordinated outfit posed photos, the 90 Day Fiance cast showed out for the Sunday event.

90 Day Fiance cast love to connect with their following on Instagram and often do so with celebratory pictures, as was the case this Easter.

These 90 Day Fiance cast members celebrated the Easter holiday with photos

Elizabeth Potthast, who recently announced her second pregnancy, posed with her young daughter Ellie and her Moldovan husband Andrei Castravet, who kissed Elizabeth’s stomach in the family photo.

The family had Easter balloons around them in the picture, which had a Florida geotag.

Former Before the 90 Days cast member Alina Kozhevnikova shared a photo of herself in bunny ears wearing a pink leather outfit as she posed like a bunny in front of a tropical background.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance star Matt Ryan shared a photo holding his two young children that he shares with his 90 Day Fiance wife, Alla Fedoruk.

His younger child wore a bunny head wrap while his sister sported a bunny onesie and held a carrot out to her brother’s face.

Elizabeth’s brother Charlie did a staircase Easter photo with his wife Megan and their four children.

The boys in the family appeared to be wearing matching outfits, while Megan wore a cold-shoulder dress.

A second photo revealed the family in a standing pose, and the third photo posted by Charlie was just of him and Megan.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premiered on Easter

The Easter holiday shared the day with the premiere of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

TLC blessed viewers with four out of the upcoming seven couples who hope to move permanently to the United States.

This season promises to bring heavy doses of family drama, tense confrontations, cross-cultural miscommunication, and wayward situations.

Season 9’s stars are also being celebrated for their diversity, as the new crew is the most diverse cast the show has seen yet.

All of the Season 9 cast members are active on Instagram, with some having already-established followings while others have just begun to gain followers.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.