Here are the best viewer reactions to the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers had funny and judgmental opinions about the Tell All that they shared on social media. Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All proved to be captivating, surprising, and contained many OMG moments that made viewers cringe.

There was a lot of drama to cover between all six couples but host Shaun Robinson got through all the tough questions and pressed on to get the information that viewers wanted to hear.

Since there was so much wild content that the Tell All produced, there were some top reactions on Twitter that summed up the general emotions of the 90 Day Tell All viewers.

There were several top social media reactions to the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All

Steven went in-depth about his recent transgressions and admitted that he is sexually repressed and wants a threesome. Many of the cast of viewers felt for Alina’s position as Steven was describing all the outlandish sexual things he did.

To top things off, Steven’s ex-girlfriend Vanessa exposed Steven’s infidelity to her as well.

One 90 Day fan on Twitter used a still image of Alina looking rough and captioned, “If the phrase ‘what the f**k did I do to myself’ was a person…”

Another Twitter user made a meme out of how they felt everyone was looking at Steven after his gross admissions.

They used a GIF of a woman looking bewildered and disgusted and wrote the caption, “Less than 18 minutes into the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All: Um…. we all agree that Steven is the absolute WORST right!?! (barf emojis and red flag emojis.”

Less than 18 minutes into the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell All:



Um….we all agree that Steven is the absolute WORST right!?! 🤢🤮

🚩🚩🚩 #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/141pZ5Z7Ok — cjartcanada 💖 (@cjartcanada) December 4, 2021

Ariela came in hot with an attitude towards everything at the Tell All and it seemed to rub viewers the wrong way because one person made a popular meme commenting on Ari’s behavior.

They used a still photo of her from the Tell All and added what they think she was saying which was, “‘How dare you, get me the manager of Ethiopia!”

Since Ari’s ex-husband Leandro also made an appearance and stirred the pot, one Tell All viewer shared a still image of when Bini had put Leandro in a headlock while he was visiting them in Ethiopia and causing problems in his relationship.

They captioned it, “Meanwhile backstage.”

Evelin and Corey’s section of the Tell All was a very intense bash session on Corey from Evelin and her sisters. His relationship with Jenny while they were broken up was dragged by them but Evelin’s past transgressions were never brought up.

This point begged one 90 Day critic to use of GIF of an actor slamming their hand down angrily on a desk. They captioned, “I hate how they never bring up Evelin and Rauls affair.”

#90DayFiancetheotherway #90DayFianceTellAll

I hate how they never bring up Evelyn and Rauls affair pic.twitter.com/ylIigWzwf5 — Jean Luc Picard (@CaptPiccard) December 6, 2021

Victor astonished the cast and viewers when he tried to make light of his infidelity by saying that everybody cheats.

One tweet was a collage of the cast’s reaction when Victor was deflecting blame for his cheating and the caption read, “Oh Victor.”

There were a lot of 90 Day Fiance breakups in 2021

2021 was a rough year for 90 Day Fiance couples as six of them broke up. Whether it was the global coronavirus pandemic that drove the couples over the edge or continued marital strife that boiled over, many couples couldn’t take it anymore.

Several of the people who endured breakups this year are also being featured on 90 Day: The Single Life.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.