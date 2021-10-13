Corey apologizes to Evelin for blindsiding her, says hookup with Jenny was his ‘biggest mistake ever’

Corey apologizes to Evelin for bringing Jenny on the show. Pic credit: TLC

Corey Rathgeber just issued an apology to Evelin Villegas after he blindsided her on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Corey recently confessed to Evelin that during their break, he hooked up with a woman named Jenny while he was in Peru, but Evelin didn’t know that Corey would bring her on the show.

However, that’s exactly what transpired in last week’s episode, and after the scene aired, Evelin called out Corey for betraying her.

Corey Rathgeber says he’s ashamed after blindsiding Evelin Villegas

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member shared a post on social media after Evelin bashed him, following the scene with Jenny.

“I would like to address the situation with the other girl that appeared on [the] last episode. I don’t even want to say her name because it disappoints and disgusts me every time I hear it,” wrote Corey. “I made a big mistake and blindsided the one I love more [than] anything. I am ashamed by the mistakes and harm I have made towards Evelin.”

Corey also responded to viewers who felt he should be with Jenny and not Evelin.

“To everyone who says I deserve this ‘other person’… you don’t even know her. You saw her in one scene. I can tell you she was never ‘for me,'” admitted the TLC star.

Corey Rathgeber says he never had feelings for Jenny

During his lengthy post Corey made it known that despite his months-long affair with Jenny, he never had any deep feelings for the Peruvian native.

“What I did was wrong and very selfish. I never had any feelings for this other person and I never intended to be with her. I never was or ever will be with this other person. Being with her was my biggest mistake ever and I will be forever sorry for these actions,” claimed the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star.

He continued by telling followers that Evelin is more loving than how she’s portrayed on the show. “I know when u watch the tv it’s hard to see Evelin as a loving and caring person. The reality [is] she’s very much the opposite. She has always been there for me and truly is an amazing individual. Even during my hardest times. She has always loved and cared for me more than anyone will understand.”

He then added a personal note and apology to Evelin.

“I just want to thank you @evelin_villegas_ecuador u are the world to me and thank you for all the love, support, friendship, care, and happiness you have given me over these 7 plus years! Again I am so so very much sorry,” he concluded.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.