90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Here are the details of Victor’s infidelity

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers met 45-year-old Ellie during the premiere episode of Season 3 and she detailed her relationship with 38-year-old Colombian native Victor.

They met when Ellie was visiting the small Caribbean island of Providencia. Once she laid eyes on Victor at the beach, she went over to the bar he was working at. He made her a drink and they didn’t stop talking after that.

They applied for the K-1 visa but Victor’s interview was canceled indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic so Ellie decided to give up her entire life in America and move down to Providencia.

Ellie, unfortunately, revealed that Victor not only cheated on her but also had an entire relationship with another woman just seven months ago. To make matters worse, she didn’t even find out through Victor. The other woman sent her a message on social media and told her to stay away from Victor.

There are more details to what the other woman said to Ellie and how hurtful it was to her.

Ellie Rose revealed more details about Victor’s infidelity

The woman who was seeing Victor behind Ellie’s back sent her a message saying, “Hey! May be you warry why Victor (Baba) don’t chat you anymore. Easy. He is my boyfriend and he living in my house in Providencia.”

The mystery woman continued, “We are in love and I don’t want any one him ex girlfriend to disturb us.”

Needless to say, Ellie was crushed but had already invested so much time, energy, and money into the relationship that she decided to confront Victor.

Victor didn’t end up taking responsibility for the cheating and instead said that this woman trapped him but assured Ellie that he cut ties with the woman and it wouldn’t happen again. Victor’s assurance was enough for Ellie to forgive him and plan her move down to Providencia.

Ellie Rose will get mad at Victor for treating her badly this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Not only does Ellie need to work out the cheating scandal with Victor, but she also needs to help him rebuild his life in Providencia after Category 5 Hurricane Iota decimated the small island.

In the trailer for this season, Ellie will get mad at Victor for talking down to her and storm away, but it is unclear whether it’s about the cheating or the overwhelming situation they are in.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.