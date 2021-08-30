90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers react to Ellie’s wild back story and relationship with Victor

Viewers shared their opinions on Ellie’s situation. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers were introduced to 45-year-old Seattle restaurant owner Ellie who is in a relationship with 38-year-old Colombian native Victor.

During the premiere episode, Ellie dropped many bombs on viewers about her past and some negative things in her relationship with Victor.

Ellie revealed that she was married before, and 11 months after their wedding, her husband died of an overdose.

Her relationship with Victor is scary for her because she never wants to feel that loss again. On the eve of her arrival in Providencia, the small Colombian island in the Caribbean where Victor is from, a Category 5 Hurricane Iota devasted the island, and she hadn’t heard from Victor yet.

Ellie also said she was giving up her business and all her possessions in America to move to Providencia because Victor’s K-1 visa interview was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The other crazy thing that Ellie explained was that Victor had an entire relationship with another woman behind her back seven months ago. She only found out when the other woman messaged her to stop interacting with Victor. Victor never took responsibility for the infidelity but assured her that he dumped the other woman, which was enough for Ellie to hear to forgive him.

The Other Way viewers react to Ellie Rose’s relationship with Victor and her background story

Critics unpacked their feelings on Twitter about everything they heard from Ellie.

One person touched on Ellie’s intention to uproot her entire life instead of putting it on pause. They said, “I don’t understand why Ellie would give up her business to move to another country with no steady income. She could still be the owner and have the coworker running it.”

Another person noted how difficult it is to open up to a partner, let alone move to another country for a stranger you met on the beach.

People be all like "I'm so scared to open up to another man…"



The other thing critics remarked about was the news that Victor cheated so recently.

Ellie Rose will arrive to Providencia after it was decimated by a hurricaine

The damage sustained by the small island of about 6,000 people from the hurricane was very costly, with most buildings and houses being destroyed.

Ellie set up a GoFundMe for the costs associated with rebuilding Victor and his family’s houses and setting off down there to help rebuild as well.

