Here are the best Halloween costumes worn by The Challenge cast members

It’s officially Halloween, and despite a tough year, plenty of people around the world are still getting into costume and in the Halloween spirit.

That includes a good number of cast members from over the years of MTV’s The Challenge series.

Here’s a look at some of the best Halloween costumes worn by past and present competitors on the reality series this spooky season.

The Challenge: Total Madness cast member costumes

Several cast members from Season 35, aka The Challenge: Total Madness, recently showed off costumed looks on Instagram profiles or IG Stories.

The G.O.A.T. himself, Johnny Bananas, took to social media to pose as a headless pumpkin man. The costume was also a way for Bananas to advertise his clothing line, which he’s wearing.

Notice the shirt with the pumpkin’s smile in the shape of a banana. It’s part of his Bananas swag fall collection.

While Zach wasn’t part of Total Madness as far as a competitor, he appeared quite a bit in video calls with his girlfriend, Jenna, who was a competitor for many weeks. The fighting couple has since sorted out their issues and appears to be getting along just fine.

Here are Jenna and Zach as a skeleton crew of two that seem to be enjoying one another’s company.

Another strong competitor from Season 35 was Melissa Reeves. Not only did she make it all the way to the final after surviving an elimination, but she then competed until she had no energy left. The crazy part was that she was competing while pregnant and hadn’t even realized.

She’s since had her baby and showed off a picture on her Instagram Story of them together. She went as what appears to be Morticia from the Addams Family, with her adorable baby witch in her arms.

Check out what also appears to be a Halloween-themed Christmas tree behind them.

Previous cast members in costume

Turn up the adorable meter some more as former Challenge star Amanda showed off her Native American costume with her baby also dressed up.

The photo shoot on her @mtv_amanda page even included a horse with a patterned blanket at Sagewood Stables.

One of the longtime OGs of The Challenge is Derrick Kosinski, who is now part of a podcast called ChallengeMania. Derrick held a virtual Zoom Halloween party recently to help others celebrate the holiday.

He and his girl donned creative costumes in an IG pic series, as they showed off their Halloween spirit.

Former Challenge and Big Brother star Natalie Negrotti put together a beautiful costume as Daenerys Targaryen. Check out her IG video below, featuring Game of Thrones theme music as she changes from brunette to the blonde hair Daenerys is known for.

Fans recall Tony’s run on The Challenge, where he surprised his good pal Johnny Bananas by sending him into an elimination late. It was an epic moment in Challenge history for many viewers.

Tony has been enjoying life with his family, including daughters. He posed for a Halloween costume pic dressed up as an old school Joker.

Zahida Allen appeared on War of the Worlds and the sequel, War of the Worlds 2. She and partner Zach were even able to eliminate the pairing of Bananas and Morgan during one of the eliminations.

Zahida has shown off several looks on her official Instagram, including the Satanic Demon, below. The makeup artistry on this one is quite impressive!

Zahida looks to have been hanging out with at least one other Challenge vet for some Halloween fun, as Total Madness’ Rogan O’Connor was partying with her and friends as a cop on his Instagram profile’s latest Story.

Honorable mention goes to former Challenge competitor Britni Thornton, who has shown off her different costumes on her Instagram, including what she refers to as “pumpkin butts.”

The Challenge is currently on hiatus at MTV.