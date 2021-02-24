Heather Rae Young posted, deleted a new tattoo photo — Here’s why the Selling Sunset star removed the pic

Heather defends her new tattoo against online trolls. Pic credit: Instagram/@HeatherRaeYoung

Heather Rae Young posted and deleted a new tattoo photo recently, and now the Selling Sunset star has revealed why she removed the picture.

Ever since the day she met fiancé Tarek El Moussa, Heather has been head over for heels for him. She frequently gushes over her man on social media and can’t wait to become Mrs. El Moussa. Heather and Tarek have continued to keep fans updated on their future wedding plans.

For Valentine’s Day, Heather got some new ink on her backside to honor her soon-to-be husband. Heather shared the tattoo, which read “Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa,” on Instagram. She tagged Tarek in a heartfelt caption, expressing her love for him. Yet, hours later, the post was deleted.

Why did Selling Sunset star remove the tattoo picture?

Heather opened up to Us Weekly about why she suddenly decided to take down the tattoo photo.

“It was completely taken out of context, and the whole meaning of it was blown way out of proportion,” Heather stated. “And so, obviously you saw, I took it down. We woke up the next morning, and it was, like, so much negativity surrounded by something that was meant for my fiancé and meant with so much love.”

Taking down the picture caused even more backlash and controversy for the Selling Sunset star. Heather decided the negativity wasn’t worth it, so she took down the photo.

“But, you know, I don’t like negativity. I don’t like negativity on my page. I don’t like to read negativity. It really upsets me. And so, I’d rather just take it down and move on from that,” Heather shared with the weekly magazine.

What is the real meaning behind Heather’s tattoo?

Heather also explained why she chose to get a tattoo and the special meaning behind her new ink. It’s a tribute to the pet names Tarek and Heather have developed for each other.

“It’s something cute we do around the house. It’s like, you know, Daddy’s the boss, and Heather’s the boss. And so, he’ll say something, and I’m like, ‘Yes, sir.’ And then I’m like, ‘Yes, sir, Mr. El Moussa.’ And he’ll say, ‘Yes, ma’am, Ms. El Moussa,'” the Selling Sunset star expressed.

Yes, the reality TV star knows that name tattoos can be the kiss of death, but she’s not worried. After all, soon, her last name will be El Moussa too.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are not here for the haters. They don’t want or need any negativity surrounding their romance.

The haters aren’t deterring the happy couple from sharing their lives, though, which is great news for fans who want to know all about their upcoming wedding.

