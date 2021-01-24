Heather Gay says marriage troubles with Meredith Marks and her husband was ‘not for a storyline’

Heather Gay is coming to the defense of her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City castmate, Meredith Marks.

As Meredith’s separation and then reconciliation with husband Seth Marks played out on TV, some fans were left totally confused.

Early on in the season, Meredith shared that she was separated from Seth and that he had moved out of their home.

But she gave very vague details as to why or how they ended up in the predicament.

Without giving a solid reason for their split, viewers started to doubt the whole thing and have been saying that it was all for a storyline.

But Heather Gay knows the couple personally and she is making it clear that Seth and Meredith have been genuine about their lives.

Heather Gay defends Meredith Marks

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star recently appeared on Housewives Nightcap to dish about the popular new franchise.

And talks soon turned to Meredith Marks and the on/off relationship between her and husband Seth Marks which has been playing out this season.

When asked if their divorce drama was all for a storyline, Heather denied any such thing.

“Okay, for sure not a storyline,” responded Heather. “And I think It’s pretty clear when you see and meet and get to know Meredith.”

“Like if she were to craft a story this would not be what she would go for, you know, that’s her core– her family and her relationship with Seth,” continued the Bravo Housewife.

Heather noted that the couple took control of the situation, knowing that it was going to play out on the show.

She explained, “They’ve been together for decades and it was more like management of reality when it’s gonna be played out as a storyline, you know. Like there’s so much nuance and intricacies of marriage and separations, and when you’re dealing with adult children and children that are transitioning out of the home… it’s complicated.”

“Couples ebb and flow,” added the blonde beauty.

Heather says Meredith did things on her terms

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star continued to dish about Meredith and Seth.

“I think that the filming of the show happened at a time when they were in transition,” remarked Heather.

“She had to be honest and manage that and it was not comfortable. So I have a lot of respect for her restraint. Cause she knows the people wanna know all the deep and dirty…”

Heather added, “What balls to just say I know that’s what the people want but…I live my life according to my terms and my rules and my standards and she’s a great, great example of that.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.