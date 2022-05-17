Heather Dubrow’s kids hate filming RHOC and daughter Max has quit

Heather Dubrow speaks on filming RHOC with her kids. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

Heather Dubrow will have to film Season 17 of the Real Housewives of Orange County minus one of her kids, Max.

Reports are that the teenager no longer wants to be a part of the show after being very unhappy about a scene that played out during the season.

This is not the Dubrow kids’ first stint on reality TV, as they were a big part of RHOC from 2012 to 2016. However, they were very young at the time, and now they’re all grown up.

Heather recently shared how her kids feel about being on the series and she admitted that filming can prove challenging for them at times.

Heather Dubrow explains why her daughter Max quit RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County star jumped right back into the drama when she signed on for Season 16 after a long hiatus. However, her kids are already over it!

During a recent episode of her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World, the mom-of-four opened up about her return and how her kids have adjusted to being back on TV.

Heather admitted that sometimes her kids are not happy with what gets caught on camera and noted that her girls can be “savage” about that.

“If they feel like it didn’t go well…they’re out,” admitted Heather who then explained a scene that caused Max to quit.

“We had a family dinner, and it was on where Kat and Max got into it– and look, I have four kids, they don’t always get along, that’s normal…” she explained. “And they end up fighting at the dinner table. But like Max was not happy about it.”

Heather said that after the scene aired, the 18-year-old was “so mad” that now “she doesn’t wanna film anymore.”

Heather Dubrow admits filming with the kids can be hard

The Real Housewives of Orange County star continued to open up on her podcast while chatting with her guest, RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais.

The two women explained the difficulties of filming with their kids, especially when they’re not in the mood to have cameras in their faces.

Garcelle knows that challenge all too well, as she admitted during the podcast that sometimes her twin boys don’t want the cameras around.

Both women agreed that it’s a delicate balance of trying to do the job that they signed up for without invading their children’s privacy.

“It’s so hard for us,” confessed Heather. “Cause you’re like ‘this is my job, and you’ve agreed to do this with me,’ but you’re a kid, and you gotta wear this microphone, you have to do this thing.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.