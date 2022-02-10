Heather Dubrow ‘so proud’ as daughter Kat comes out as a lesbian

Heather and Terry Dubrow with their daughter Kat. Pic credit: @heatherdubrow/Instagram

RHOC star Heather Dubrow is proving to the world what a great mom she is as she shows off her family’s new normal.

Heather and husband Dr. Terry Dubrow were so proud when their 15 year old daughter, Kat, recently came out as a lesbian. Kat’s reveal came just two years after her older sister, Max, announced she was bisexual.

Heather wants to share her family’s experiences with the world to help others become more open and accepting.

Heather hopes to inspire others with her modern family

The sitcom and reality star is determined to create a home for her kids where they feel safe, comfortable and happy. She admitted she grew up in a home that lacked communication, but she wants her kids to come to her with any and everything.

Her strategy must be working, as daughters, Kat and Max, recently came out to the family, and their mom made it easy for them to feel loved, accepted, and happy being who they truly are.

Kat came out to her famous parents in the Dubrow family group text. Heather says, “Kat decided to drop in our family group text, ‘By the way, I’m a lesbian. I didn’t see it, and I was mad because the dogs pooped in the house, so I wrote back, ‘Who let the dogs poop in the house?’ It was a total mom fail, and they’ve never let me forget that.”

The middle Dubrow child praised her mom, adding “”She’s asked me trillions of questions that really show she cares. She’s asked me about my pronouns. It’s really easy to talk to her. It’s not like I have to build up courage if I have something to tell her.”

Kat’s family has known about her sexuality for some time, but this is the first time she has spoken out publicly about it. Her journey will be shown in an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County in February.

Kat is happy to have her older sister Max to guide her

Kat speaks of her sister, “I’m really grateful that I have Max as an older sister, that she has already gone through all of this. Seeing my sister be so proud, and to see her be so comfortable with herself, it just makes me feel like I have nothing to worry about.”

Max came out to her family privately in 2020 and was relieved that her mom didn’t make a big deal out of it. She recently wrote a book called I’ll Give It to You Straight-ish, a guide to help parents who have LGBTQ+ kids.

Heather and Botched star and plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow have four children: twins Max and Nick, 18; Kat, 15; and Coco, 11.

