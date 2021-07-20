Happily Ever After? fans are tired of Angela Deem smoking while saying her surgeries were for her health

Angela Deem continued smoking despite her claims that she got all these surgeries to get more healthy, which is pissing viewers off. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem claims that she had her optional and multiple surgeries to improve her health but ironically pushes that idea while heavily smoking. In the latest episode of Happily Ever After?, Angela pissed off viewers when she insisted that the surgeries were for her health when she was smoking through half her parts of the episode.

Viewers are annoyed that Angela continues to claim that she smokes solely because of Michael and refuses to take any responsibility for the state of her health.

Angela angered Happily Ever After? viewers who think if her surgeries had to do with her health, she would be smoke-free.

A Reddit thread was started about Angela’s claims and the subject was, “The irony of Angela telling Michael she had to have her surgeries because due to health reasons while she is smoking a cigarette in her bedroom.”

The body of the post went on to remark, “God this woman is a walking, talking human cigarette and I HATE how she is constantly telling Michael she had to have her surgeries in order to improve her health and help her breathing problems.”

They went on to exclaim, “You’re literally smoking a cigarette INSIDE your house and have the audacity to use that as your reasoning? Ugh I’m so sick and tired of her. And I can’t believe she smokes inside the house with all her grandchildren around. What a horrible monster of a woman.”

The subsequent discussion delved into more reasons why viewers are not buying Angela’s claims about having the optional surgeries.

One Redditor questioned Angela’s motives by saying, “She really did that for publicity and not her ‘health.'”

Another agreed with that sentiment and added, “Exactly! If she had these surgeries for ‘health’ reasons why didn’t she have them sooner? Like before she was on 90D. She’s so full of s**t her eyes are brown.”

Another Redditor drove the point home by exclaiming, “If she did it for her health, why is she still smoking? Bulls**t. Let’s just hope she still keeps smoking!!”

Angela Deem has been angering Happily Ever After? viewers a lot this season

Off-camera, Angela disgusted viewers who found out that she has been letting her child molesting daughter Scottie around her grandkids.

Critics are also appalled by the abusive way she has been talking to and treating Michael since the beginning and many are calling for TLC to ban Angela from the network.

There are still more episodes of Happily Ever After? left this season, so viewers will have to continue watching for some conclusions between Angela and Michael.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.