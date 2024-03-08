Hannah Wissmann shows off ‘beautiful family’ while all ‘matchy matchy’ for church

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar recently welcomed their second daughter.

The couple married in March 2022 and will celebrate their second anniversary later this month.

Despite their youngest daughter, Brielle, being only weeks old, the couple stepped out to attend church over the weekend.

It was a matching affair for Hannah and her daughters in true Duggar family fashion.

Jeremiah and Hannah have opted to share more about their life recently, posting updates about Brynley and the pregnancy with Brielle.

Their latest photo has followers discussing the “beautiful family” as they posed together as a newly minted family of four.

Hannah Wissmann enjoys ‘matchy matchy’ church photo

Taking to Instagram, Hannah Wissmann was happy to show off her little family of four.

She and Jeremiah Duggar welcomed their first daughter in December 2022, just nine months after their wedding. Brielle was born just last month.

Hannah captioned the family photo, writing, “Sunday smiles as a family of four, but posted on a Monday. 😄🤍.”

The comment section lit up with praise for Hannah and how amazing she looked after welcoming Brielle weeks ago.

One wrote, “Y’all are such an adorable family!! Congratulations on the new baby!”

Another said, “Precious. And all matchy matchy 😍😍.”

Many also flocked to the comment section, talking about their “Beautiful family!!!”

Fans loved the social media share. Pic credit: @hannah.duggar/Instagram

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann could take the lead in children

There’s always been curiosity surrounding which Duggar sibling would follow in the lead of their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, in the number of children they have.

For a while, Josh and Anna Duggar seemed to be the ones who would be it. However, Josh’s legal issues quickly stopped that, and they will max out at seven.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell seemed to be attempting to catch up, but they have spaced out their children, with anywhere between 18 months to two years between them.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann seem to be on the way to winning the race of how many children they will welcome in a record amount of time. Currently, they are averaging one baby a year, and they still haven’t celebrated their second wedding anniversary yet.

Hannah is expected to be pregnant again by the end of the year. She fell pregnant with Brielle around May 2023, roughly five months after welcoming Brynley in December 2022.

They may have the most Duggar grandchildren if they keep up the pace.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.