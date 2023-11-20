Hannah Wissmann debuts baby bump while gushing over the upcoming baby

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar are adding to their family.

The couple announced they are expecting their second child ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

It wasn’t a huge shock, as Hannah was spotted with what was believed to be a baby bump when most of the Duggar family vacationed in Pensacola, Florida, a few weeks ago.

There weren’t many details given with the announcement, but based on the ultrasound photo and the speculation during the Florida trip, we’ve put her due date near the end of March or early April 2024.

Jeremiah and Hannah did a photoshoot to announce their pregnancy and shared one of the photos and the news.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Hannah shared another photo on her Instagram Story, highlighting her growing baby bump.

Hannah Wissmann debuts her growing baby bump. Pic credit: @hannah.duggar/Instagram

Hannah Wissmann sends a sweet message to supporters

Hannah Wissmann chose another shot from their professional pictures.

It’s one of the entire family, with Jeremiah Duggar holding Brynley while Hannah held the ultrasound photo.

The mom-to-be wore a figure-hugging dress that revealed her growing baby bump. Hannah is very slender, so we believe we are pretty close with the guestimation on her due date.

Over the photo, there is writing that reads, “Thank you so much for all the kind comments and messages!! We are so happy and cannot wait to meet this sweet little baby!”

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann spent time with the Duggar siblings camping

The Duggar siblings stick together — as long as it doesn’t include Jill Duggar.

Jason Duggar shared some snaps from a Duggar sibling camping trip where Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann were present with Brynley.

They were all hanging out; some were playing cornhole while others were exploring the woods.

Josiah Duggar appeared on social media for the first time in a long time, reuniting some of the Duggar “lost boys.”

Jeremiah and Hannah are very close to Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu — the men are twins, after all.

It’s unclear where they stand with Jill Duggar, though. Jed and Katey made their stance very clear, but Jer and Hannah haven’t spoken publicly about the Duggar drama, instead choosing to focus on their own life and raising their little girl.

With the holidays here, it will be interesting to see who shows up for the Duggar family Christmas and where Jeremiah and Hannah choose to spend their time. Her family is in Nebraska, so they could be there.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.