All it took was faith, trust, and pixie dust to pull off Hannah Godwin’s latest red carpet look.

The former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant has been regularly attending Hollywood events since her time on reality TV.

Most recently, Hannah got all glammed up for the iHeart Radio Music Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theatre on Monday, March 27.

To show off the intricate design of her outfit, she took to Instagram with a carousel of photos to document the memorable night.

Hannah, 28, decided to channel the fictional Peter Pan character of Tinker Bell for her look, opting for a fairy-like dress.

The two-piece ensemble featured a bandeau-style top with one thin shoulder strap, which was met with the floor-length skirt in the same muted green color.

To show off just a bit of her midsection, the skirt was tastefully designed with a bedazzled waistband that came to a “V” point in the front.

The Bachelor’s Hannah Godwin channels glamour at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards

Hannah chose to match the outfit’s standout waistband in terms of accessories, going with a silver handbag and a pair of matching silver heels.

The beauty queen tied her hair into a stunning updo, with just one layer left out to frame the side of her face.

In her caption, she joked that she was a “Tinkerbell dupe” in her outfit for the awards.

Hannah’s outfit was made by the brand Miss Circle, and the bottom portion of the outfit, the Uriah Mint Pencil Skirt with Crystal Waist Trim, currently sells on their site for $85.

The Uriel Mint Crop Top with Crystal Strap is sold separately on the company’s site for $75.

Along with the stunning outfit, Hannah also shared a photo alongside her fiance Dylan Barbour, who proposed to Hannah on the finale of Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. The two have been a success story from the franchise ever since, especially after setting an official wedding date in August of this year.

Hannah also shared a few clips from the awards show, specifically one of her vibing to Pink’s performance and another of Taylor Swift accepting an award.

It’s not unusual to see Hannah attending an event that’s all about music and fashion, especially as she has put style at the forefront of her career since appearing on reality TV.

Hannah Godwin keeps up with trends by using Rent the Runway

Before attending the iHeart Radio Music Awards, Hannah took to Instagram to share one of her secrets when it comes to her must-have style essentials — Rent the Runway.

When she’s not getting glammed up, Hannah likes experimenting with different pieces of clothing and switching up her style, which is easy to do with Rent the Runway.

The subscription-based fashion service allows consumers to rent thousands of designer clothing brand items and simply return them when they are finished.

“I swear Rent the Runway is like having a best friend who has really cute clothes that you steal all the time,” Hannah joked in her video to show off a few RTR pieces. “But instead, I just get it delivered to my house.”

As a partner with the company, Hannah offered her followers a special code that allows them to receive ten items for under $100 a month for their first two months — or, as Hannah put it, the perfect “spring refresh.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.