Hannah Godwin shares a special sneak peek at wedding dress shopping

Now that there’s a date in place, there’s no stopping Hannah Godwin as she embarks on her quest to find the perfect wedding dress.

Bachelor Nation saw Hannah get engaged to fellow castmate Dylan Barbour during Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, where the two proved their love to Bachelor Nation throughout the duration of the show.

Hannah was first seen on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, while Dylan hails from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

Now that roughly four years have passed, the two seem more excited than ever to be tying the knot this year — an update the couple shared with their Instagram followers a few weeks ago.

Most recently, the former Bachelor contestant shared another update with her followers, letting them know that she has officially begun the process of wedding dress shopping.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Hannah shared a photo of a few dresses hanging on a rack, each uniquely styled with different lace designs and beaded patterns.

Hannah Godwin says she ‘has an idea’ for her wedding dress

While some dresses had a full-floral design and others were made of simple tulle, Hannah said that she now has a better idea of what style will be most suited for her special day.

“Omg I learned soooo much today!!!” Hannah said on wedding dress shopping. “I tried to try on every style I could and I feel like I have an idea.”

Hannah Godwin shows a few different styles of wedding dresses. Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Being known to constantly share her trendy looks on social media with followers, it will be no surprise to see Hannah carry over her sense of fashion on her wedding day.

And, while many fans have been waiting in limbo for Hannah and Dylan to finally say “I do,” they won’t have to wait much longer.

Although the Bachelor in Paradise couple got engaged in 2019 and had their engagement party back in 2020, their official wedding date got pushed back a few years.

Hannah has even joked about the fact that they have been engaged for so long, asking Dylan if he is “tired of being engaged yet.”

However, the two have put the years to good use, buying their first house in October 2020 and their second (and current) home in 2022.

Now that the two have found a space more suited for them, joining the long list of fellow Bachelor franchise members who have settled down in San Diego, they have finally revealed an exciting update about their wedding.

The two shared an adorable photo on Instagram to let their fans know that they would be tying the knot this August.

“August ’23,” Hannah wrote next to a bride and groom emoji.

Now that all the plans are in place, the two can focus on their next chapter as husband and wife as they gear up for their special day later this summer.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.