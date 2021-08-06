Hannah Ferrier reveals Below Deck Med firing left her with a ‘drug addict stigma’

Hannah is upset about the way her stint on Below Deck Mediterranean ended. Pic credit: Bravo

Hannah Ferrier has revealed her Below Deck Mediterranean firing left her with a drug addict stigma.

Captain Sandy Yawn fired Hannah for having unprescribed Valium and an undeclared CBD pen. Viewers were outraged over what happened to Hannah, causing them to take aim and the captain.

Bosun Malia White also paid the price for her part in the scandal. Malia recently shared how she rebounded from all the online hate.

There’s certainly no love lost between Hannah, Malia, and Captain Sandy. The latter two have never gotten along with the former chief stew.

As Below Deck Med Season 6, the first full season without Hannah, plays out onscreen, Hannah has shed more light on the impact the firing had on her.

Below Deck Med firing left Hannah with a drug addict stigma

It has been nearly a year since fans watched Hannah’s dramatic exit from the hit-yachting show. Although Hannah has admitted she was going to end her run-on Below Deck Mediterranean after Season 5, the firing was not the way she wanted to go out.

One issue Hannah had with the way things went down was that her anxiety wasn’t a hidden factor on the show. At times the former chief stew needed medication to help her through a panic attack, which was also a known fact.

“‘It was really upsetting at the time, especially after being on the show for so many years and knowing that it wasn’t a hidden fact that I suffered from anxiety and had anti-anxiety medication. I didn’t like that it was presented as I had drugs on board because I don’t like that stigma,” she explained to Peninsula Living magazine.

Hannah doesn’t like that her anxiety medication was being treated as illegal drugs brought onto the yacht.

“Anxiety medication is for a mental illness, so it shouldn’t be painted like you’re a drug addict smuggling drugs on board,” Hannah shared.

Hannah reacts to the outpour of support over her Below Deck Mediterranean firing

The love and support for Hannah following her Below Deck Med firing has not stopped. Viewers have strong feelings on the subject to the point some threatened to stop watching when Captain Sandy and Malia returned.

Hannah revealed that the response she got from people who also suffer from anxiety was amazing. The kind words helped her relive the drama when the season aired last summer.

Below Deck Mediterranean former chief stew Hannah Ferrier didn’t like that her firing gave off a drug addict stigma. Hannah remains a mental health advocate who continues to tell her story to help others.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.