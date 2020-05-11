Hannah Brown’s mom just shaded Jed Wyatt on Instagram twice

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown didn’t get the happy ending she had hoped. Even though she wasn’t sure about her final choice, Jed Wyatt turned out to be the wrong one for her.

After they got engaged, Hannah learned that Jed kept a relationship secret at home in Nashville, and he had promised the girl that he would come back to her.

Essentially, he was accused of using The Bachelorette to promote his music career, not to find love.

He quickly became the Bachelorette villain, and after their split, he slipped into a private existence and stayed out of the Bachelorette spotlight.

But for Hannah’s mom, he still deserves some shade.

Hannah Brown’s mom shaded Jed Wyatt on Instagram

This weekend, Hannah B’s mom celebrated Mother’s Day with her children. Since both Hannah and Patrick were home for the celebration because of the COVID-19 shutdown, Hannah’s mom was thrilled and excited.

On her own Instagram account, she posted a sweet message that ended with, “Best Mother’s Day anyone could ask for and I don’t have a son-in-law that hurts my ears when he sings!!! Answered!!!”

Hannah chimed in with her own comment, replying to her mother’s post.

“Mother. We should probably make some edits to this,” Hannah wrote, sharing the facepalm emoji as part of her comment.

But that wasn’t all. Hannah’s mom continued to slam Jed, writing, “The true would have been nice!!! Not my fault that it was to hard to tell!!! But my (ear) is thankful!!! But I love you!!!”

It’s no secret that Hannah is no longer with Jed.

In fact, she recently shared that she’s single and ready to mingle. She recently spent time with runner-up Tyler Cameron, but the two decided to be good friends for now.

Hannah Brown’s mom also shared a sweet message for her son

Hannah’s mother also shared a message about her son Patrick in the same post, revealing that she is very thankful to have her son with her this Mother’s Day.

“Thank you, God for letting him stay with me a little bit longer. You listened to my prayers and he’s going to have a wonderful life,” she revealed.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Patrick overdosed a day after Tyler Cameron’s mother died. Hannah never publicly talked about it, but Patrick himself shared the news on his Instagram, sharing that he had been on a ventilator.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.