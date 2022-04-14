Hannah Brown reveals how she handles rude hateful comments 

Hannah Brown learns to rise above negative comments. Pic credit: ABC

Since debuting on The Bachelor franchise, Hannah Brown became one of Bachelor Nation’s biggest and most followed stars.

After starring as the lead on The Bachelorette, Hannah received positive and negative reactions from fans and critics.

Recently, Hannah was asked how she navigates the rude comments, and she provided her method for not letting the hateful responses get her down.

Hannah Brown shares how she overcomes rude comments

Hannah Brown took to her Instagram stories and allowed her fans to ask her anything.

One fan inquired, “how do you handle any hate or rude comments?”

Hannah summed up her method in two words, saying, “ignore it.”

Admitting that ignoring the comments isn’t always easy, Hannah then explained what she reminds herself of when she receives mean comments.

Hannah wrote, “it’s hard but I remind myself that what people say about me has nothing to do with me, and everything to do with them and the energy they are projecting.”

Hannah Brown lists out her many future goals

Hannah has accomplished a lot since becoming The Bachelorette. As one of the franchises’ biggest influencers, Hannah has leveraged her popularity into several opportunities, including writing and releasing a book and winning Dancing with the Stars.

With so much success already under her belt, one fan wondered, “what’s a main goal of yours that you haven’t accomplished yet?”

Hannah didn’t hold back in sharing the long list of ambitious goals she aims to accomplish.

Hannah wrote out her goals, “I want to create an all things home and gift product line! also a coffe company. very passionate about coffee.”

Hannah is also looking to venture further into the spotlight as she shared that her goals include hosting her own show and getting into acting.

Hannah added, “I also want to get into public speaking!”

There are certainly a lot of exciting goals on Hannah’s to-do list, and she’s shown herself to be capable of accomplishing whatever she puts her mind to.

In the meantime, Hannah has released a journal and she also is set to attend the wedding of her brother Patrick and his fiancee Haley Stevens.

Patrick and Haley’s engagement made headlines since Haley used to date Hannah’s estranged ex Jed Wyatt.

Hannah recently spoke about the unique and potentially awkward situation regarding her brother and Haley, sharing that she’s happy for them as they prepare to spend their life together.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.