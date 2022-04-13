Hannah Brown shares thoughts on her brother marrying Jed Wyatt’s ex

Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt’s ex are set to become family. Pic credit: ABC

Hannah Brown broke up with Jed Wyatt after The Bachelorette, but thanks to her brother, she is now uniquely connected to her musician ex.

Hannah’s brother, Patrick, made headlines when it was announced he had proposed to Jed Wyatt’s ex, Haley Stevens, last year.

Now, Hannah has spoken out about her thoughts on her brother marrying one of her problematic exes’ former girlfriends.

Hannah Brown reacts to her brother’s unique upcoming nuptials

Hannah Brown spoke with the Here for the Right Reasons podcast and provided insight into how she feels about her future sister-in-law having dated her notorious ex.

Hannah shared a positive approach to the potentially awkward situation, “I just want my brother to be happy. And yeah, they are getting married, and I will be there. And I just want to support my brother continuing to grow. And yeah, if they make each other happy, I’m happy for them.”

Patrick proposed to Haley in Alabama back in December 2021, as he celebrated getting a fiancee for Christmas.

Bachelor Nation was buzzing over the engagement news because Haley was Jed’s ex and was involved in Hannah and Jed’s breakup drama during The Bachelorette Season 15.

Despite Hannah giving Jed her final rose and seemingly seeing a future with him, the pair’s relationship quickly crashed and burned when it was revealed Jed had a girlfriend right before coming on The Bachelorette. The girlfriend in question was Haley Stevens.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jed maintained that he and Haley were not officially dating, but Hannah lost all trust in Jed, and the two went their separate ways.

Hannah Brown says, “you can’t choose who your family is”

During Hannah’s interview, she also touched on the journal she’s releasing and the prompt that covers the subject of family.

Hannah has had a complicated history with family, such as her brother Patrick, and she shared on the podcast, “You can love your family and still know that there are things that can be triggering….”

Hannah credited therapy and journaling for helping her better understand family relations.

The Bachelorette superstar stated, “The more I’ve gone to therapy, the more I’ve realized when I go back home…there’s this anxiety [and] I don’t understand why it’s creeping up. It’s not that I don’t love my family, but there are in every family things that can be triggering or upsetting. And to know that so that you can be able to actually set boundaries with your family, be better able to communicate instead of continuing to build up these walls, I think is really helpful…You can’t choose who your family is and what you’re born into, but you can choose how you communicate, and the boundaries you set, and how you love one another, and how you show up in your family.”

Hannah added, “Most of us all have some type of dysfunction in our family, and that’s what makes us all unique.”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.