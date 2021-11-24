Hannah Brown details the tragic murders in her family

Hannah Brown gets candid about a family tragedy. Pic credit: ABC

Hannah Brown has had quite a life and she has detailed plenty of standout moments in her new book.

Along with experiencing plenty of highs in her life, Hannah has also had to overcome serious tragedies within her family including the murder of three family members.

Hannah Brown’s aunt and young cousins were murdered

Hannah Brown recently released her book God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life’s Best (and Worst) Moments and she does not hold back in discussing major experiences in her past.

One of those major experiences was losing her aunt and cousins to murder.

Hannah’s Aunt LeeLee and her cousins Robin and Trent were murdered by a man who worked on their house and lived in a trailer in their backyard. Robin was only 6-years-old and Trent was only 4-years-old at the time.

The murderer had a non-violent criminal past and worked for the family after serving time and being on a work-release program.

Hannah was also 6-years-old when the traumatizing tragedy occurred.

When speaking with Us Weekly, Hannah spoke about her trauma and the challenge of writing about the tragedy, especially since she hadn’t sought therapy until much later.

Hannah shared, “I think [writing about my childhood and The Bachelor] both came with their own challenges. The tragedy with my aunts and my cousins was really hard because I hadn’t really ever processed it. I had just gotten a therapist around the time of deciding to write this book.”

Hannah shared that the therapist’s advice to write about her experience led to healing for both her and her family.

Hannah expressed, “It was kind of like an assignment she gave me to write [about] it. That was really hard because there was obviously a lot of emotions there. But on the other side of that, it really was healing. And not only for me but for my family, which kind of comes up at the end of the book, like, how it really has healed our family from something that has just continued to be that hidden thorn in everybody’s side that we just cover up and pretend it’s not there.”

Hannah opens up about her brother’s overdose

Another family tragedy that Hannah discusses in her book is her brother, Patrick, overdosing in March 2020.

Hannah claimed that Patrick took an opioid that was laced with three times the legal dose of fentanyl but he fortunately survived. Hannah always had a strained relationship with Patrick especially when he started to hang around a bad crowd in his 20s.

Speaking on the overdose, Hannah admitted, “I’ll be honest: my first reaction when my mom told me the news was anger.”

However, thanks to the money Hannah made through ads and television appearances, she was able to pay for Patrick to go to rehab in Texas, and she feels being able to help her brother made the difficulties of being a public figure feel worthwhile.

Hannah declared, “They say the Lord works in mysterious ways. In that moment, everything I had been through, all the pain and embarrassment and shaming I’d endured, somehow seemed worth it.”

