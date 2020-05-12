Hannah Brown reflects on her Bachelorette finale and reveals what she would do today

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is currently in quarantine with her family at their home in Alabama.

She’s surrounded by people who love and care for her, which was helpful this week as she celebrated the one-year anniversary of her television proposal.

It was exactly one year ago this week that she accepted Jed Wyatt’s proposal, as he played his guitar for her.

At the time, she thought that this relationship was meant to be, but within days, she realized that he had been lying to her.

Fans realized that she had made the wrong decision in picking Jed, as Tyler Cameron was the ideal choice for her at the time.

Hannah Brown reveals what she would tell herself during the finale

This week, Hannah reflected on her Bachelorette experience and she shared a lengthy post on Instagram about how she feels now, a year later. She also explains that even back then, she had a feeling that Jed was the wrong choice.

“I remember that day. I don’t like staying there for too long, but I remember it really well. I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this has all the makings to be the best day of my life…but gah, it doesn’t feel like I thought it would.’ I didn’t have words,” Hannah starts off her post, sharing that she did have a feeling that accepting Jed’s proposal wasn’t the right choice for her.

Hannah explains that throughout the finale, she had a pit in her stomach that told her that this wasn’t it for her. Being with Jed wasn’t right. Accepting his proposal was not what was meant for her in the future.

“If I could go back and tell her something, I would whisper, ‘It’s going to be ok. You’re right, this ain’t it, but it‘s the direction. So open up your hands, and let go of the control. Trust this process, it’s going to be worth it. Also, nice butt!’⁣,” Hannah explains in her post, supporting the decision she made a year ago.

She ends the post with a supportive message to fans going through a tough situation, sharing that they should just keep going through it, adding that things will be better.

On Tik Tok, Hannah shared a video where a man, possibly her brother, gives her a ring pop. He tells her that hopefully, this one works out better than her previous experience. On Tik Tok, Hannah called the video the real savage remix of The Bachelorette finale.

She pointed out that at least she can drink and laugh about it now.

Hannah Brown is ready to date again

Even though Hannah and Tyler spent over a month together during the beginning of the quarantine, they are not dating. Less than a week ago, Hannah confirmed that she was single and ready to mingle.

While she has no one in sight at the moment, fans want to see Hannah find her happily ever after. But most fans want to see her rekindle her romance with Tyler.

As for Jed, he appears to have become a laughing stock in their home. Hannah’s mom recently shaded Jed on Instagram, saying that at least she doesn’t have a son-in-law who makes her ears hurt when he sings. Ouch!

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.