Hannah Brown gets caught goofing around on social media by another Colton Underwood contestant

Hannah Brown was first introduced to the world on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

Even though Hannah didn’t get far on his season, she impressed a lot of people, including ABC producers. She was given the role of the Bachelorette the following season.

While filming with Colton, she made a few friends, one of which she hung out with this week.

She and Shannon Martin went surfing together after Hannah returned to Los Angeles. She had been quarantining at her family home in Alabama.

Hannah Brown is hanging out with Colton Underwood’s ex-girlfriend

Other than surfing, the two also shared Instagram Stories, where they talked about some of their favorite things while hanging out at the beach.

In one Instagram Story, Hannah showed her tan line from her bikini top. She followed up the reveal by dancing a little bit. In the background, Heather walked into the frame as Hannah realized she was being watched.

In her post, Hannah turned the joke on Shannon, calling her a savage weirdo. She added a GIF that read “burn.”

Hannah Brown has moved on from her Bachelorette days

Hannah appears happy to be back in Los Angeles after spending months in both Jupiter, Florida, with Tyler Cameron, and in Alabama with her family.

Hannah announced she was returning to Los Angeles as Tyler Cameron was spotted with a mysterious blonde woman. She was later identified as a model he had been chatting with on social media.

She has provided no update on her relationship with Tyler or how she feels after he appears to be living with Jilissa at his house.

When Hannah left Tyler’s house during the country-wide shut-down, they confirmed that they were not a couple. They also hinted that there were no romantic feelings at that point in time.

Tyler later clarified that whatever was going on between them — was between them.

After Matt James was announced as the next Bachelor, fans believed that Hannah should return to the show.

While she won’t be competing on The Bachelor, she has appeared on Colton’s season of The Bachelor, her own season as The Bachelorette, and then reappeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

Hannah has yet to reveal whether she has any plans on joining Matt’s season, even just as a friend or to give him some valuable advice.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.