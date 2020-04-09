Hannah Brown and her brother Patrick start an online cooking show a month after his overdose

Hannah Brown is back home in Alabama at her family home.

She returned there last week after spending a few weeks at Tyler Cameron’s home in Jupiter, Florida.

Hannah decided to go back home after orders to stay-at-home during the quarantine period to combat coronavirus.

And it sounds like she’s bonding with her brother. On Instagram, the two shared a fun video of the two baking to pass the time.

And as she reveals in the video, the two could possibly start a fun baking show together, despite having few baking skills.

Hannah Brown is back home with her brother Patrick

Hannah hasn’t publicly acknowledged her brother’s overdose. Instead, she’s focusing on the fun they have together and is letting him talk about it whenever he wants.

Baking With The Browns includes fun voices, procrastination, impromptu commercial breaks, and rating their baked goods at the end.

As Hannah explains in the caption of the video, she’s baked the Ultimate Snickerdoodle from a Delish cookbook. In the end, she reveals that the cookies were surprisingly delicious.

Hannah Brown’s brother Patrick overdosed the day after Tyler’s mom died

As Monsters & Critics has previously reported, Hannah B’s brother overdosed on March 1. This happened less than 24 hours after Tyler’s mother suddenly died from a brain aneurysm.

At the time of the news, fans only knew about Tyler’s mom and suspected that Hannah was in Florida to be his shoulder to cry on.

In an Instagram post, Patrick reveals he was hesitant in sharing the news about his overdose, explaining that he spent two days on a ventilator.

But after Patrick himself made the overdose public, it made sense why Hannah was in Florida. They were relying on each other during difficult times.

Tyler, Hannah, and a group of his friends made a Tik Tok account called The Quarantine Crew and started sharing fun videos with the world.

They wanted to focus on laughing and having fun, not on their heartbreaks.

It didn’t take long for Tyler to joke about getting into Hannah’s pants in a fun video on Tik Tok. It was this video that started their fun posts on Tik Tok.

They would continue with a flirty game of spin-the-bottle, a recreation of The Bachelorette finale, and Hannah was caught making comments about Tyler’s package.

As of right now, the two have not confirmed an exclusive relationship between them.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.