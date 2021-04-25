Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Hannah Brown among star-studded cast looking for love on The Celebrity Dating Game


Hannah Brown on the red carpet.
Hannah Brown will be on ABC’s new game show The Celebrity Dating Game. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Former Bachelorette lead Hannah Brown is looking for love on television once again as she’s competing on ABC’s upcoming game show, The Celebrity Dating Game.

Hannah will be one of many celebrity contestants hoping to find their match on The Celebrity Dating Game. Others include Iggy Azalea and Taye Diggs.

This version of the show is a reboot of the 1965 game show The Dating Game. The biggest twist is that non-famous people will have the opportunity to date celebrities this time around.

However, ABC added yet another twist on top of that as the identity of the celebrity as well as the non-famous suitors’ will be a mystery.

The series has already been filmed so the contestants went on the show before any of these celebrities were announced.

Additionally, Michael Bolton and Zooey Deschanel will be hosting the game show.

What to expect from Hannah’s Celebrity Dating Game segment

Michael spoke on his experience hosting the show with ET and shared that one of his roles is singing hints to help contestants guess the celebrities.

Michael elaborated on filming Hannah’s episode of the show.

“Hannah Brown is one of the guests,” he shared. “I wound up, at one point, singing, ‘I found someone. She’s from Tuscaloosa. She was on The Bachelorette.'”

Some of the other lyrical hints he gave were “I remember the windmill, talking about that fire in her eyes” and “she’s been moving on since [Jed Wyatt] did her wrong.”

For fans of The Bachelor, his hints are dead giveaways, but the riddles might be trickier to crack for those who don’t watch it.

Hannah first appeared on the franchise on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. Although she feuded with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and got the “crazy” edit, she ended up owning her role as The Bachelorette in the following season.

She ended up giving her final rose to Jed Wyatt but broke it off after she found out he had a girlfriend and was using the show to boost his music career.

Did Hannah Brown meet her boyfriend on The Celebrity Dating Game?

Now, Bachelor Nation may be scratching their head as Hannah has a boyfriend. She and Adam Woolard first announced their relationship on Valentine’s Day but started dating sometime before that.

This leaves fans to wonder whether she met Adam on the show.

Michael also implied that it’s a possibility that it’s how she and Adam got together.

“That is a very good question, because there was definitely chemistry going on between people during the show,” Michael teased.

However, observant fans will remember that Hannah did a YouTube Q&A revealing how she and Adam met.

In the video, Hannah revealed that they met through a dating site.

“I’m the one who first threw the line out there,” she revealed since she was the one to like one of his photos. Adam then reached out to her, they started chatting, and the rest is history.

Since Hannah and Adam met sometime before Valentine’s Day in 2021, likely, she wasn’t with whomever she met on The Celebrity Dating Game for long.

However, it’ll still be interesting to watch Hannah dating on TV once again.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c. The Celebrity Dating Game comes to ABC in June.

