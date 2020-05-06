Hannah Ann Sluss hands out graduation diplomas to give grads a great day

The Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss is moving on with her life, and she’s using her fame for something good.

Despite being in quarantine with the rest of the world, Hannah wanted to make the day of recent graduates better. Since graduation ceremonies have been canceled around the country, she wanted to make it better for the new graduates.

A video showed up on TikTok, which was then shared by @bachelorteaspill on Instagram.

In the video, Hannah is handing out a diploma to a student who is in her car.

Both of them are wearing masks, and Hannah is keeping her distance from the car, but they are all happy.

Hannah Ann Sluss helps out with graduation

The Instagram account questioned how this came to be. The person who shared the video on TikTok appeared excited that Hannah was the one who handing her the diploma upon graduation.

Hannah also shared the video on Instagram, posing for a picture with the fan. However, she didn’t explain how that came to be either.

It was just Hannah doing something nice for a fan without the need to promote herself or the event.

Hannah Ann Sluss has moved on from The Bachelor

Since appearing on The Bachelor, Hannah has moved on from the drama. She recently spoke out about being dumped by Peter Weber on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files.

“I was completely blindsided by a lot; if it has been going on all along, that would be very sneaky. Maybe it will work out for them, and he will be decisive about her,” she told Nick Viall recently after learning that Peter and Kelley Flanagan were in quarantine together in Chicago.

And Hannah has also moved on romantically.

While in quarantine, she’s been talking to someone, but she didn’t reveal who. She shared that he had sent her coffee, and they had enjoyed a virtual coffee date.

Then, she was spotted out for a walk with someone.

She was out with NFL quarterback Mason Rudolph. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. They haven’t confirmed anything, but she did like a tweet from a fan that said that Mason was the upgrade of the century.

No word on whether they are exclusively dating, or if he was part of the graduation fun this week.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.