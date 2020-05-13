Hannah Ann reveals she’s over Peter Weber’s drama as he goes public with Kelley Flanagan

Hannah Ann is ready to move on with her life. The former Bachelor winner thought that 2020 would be a great year for her and Peter Weber.

He proposed to her during the finale, and they were happy until Peter decided to call it off because he still had feelings for Madison Prewett.

While Madison had no desire to pursue a relationship with Peter, he finally found love in Kelley Flanagan, the woman he sent home right before hometown dates.

The two went public on Instagram last week, and their fans were thrilled that they had found a connection.

But how does Hannah feel about it all?

Hannah Ann says happiness is on her

While Hannah hasn’t said anything this week about Peter and Kelley’s public displays of affection in Los Angeles, she did share a cute photo recently that seemed to hint that she was over it all.

“Happiness is on me, so you’re off the hook,” read the caption on her photo, where she’s smiling and happy.

She’s responsible for her own happiness. She doesn’t need a man to make her happy.

Since The Bachelor wrapped, Hannah has focused on moving on with her life.

The world knew she was heartbroken, but she stood up for herself on the After The Final Rose, where she was praised as being the strongest woman alive.

Hannah Ann recently helped out during the coronavirus shut down as she used her Bachelor platform to do good in the community. She decided to help hand out diplomas to students on Graduation Day.

The students were in cars and Hannah was wearing a mask as she handed out the diplomas.

Hannah Ann may have moved on with NFL player

As for the romantic aspect, Hannah appears to have moved on as well. She was recently spotted with NFL quarterback Mason Rudolph, having coffee.

He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 but was spending time in Beverly Hills during the quarantine.

Before being spotted together, Hannah Ann admitted she had bonded with someone digitally. He had sent her coffee by delivery as they had continued to talk.

While she hasn’t confirmed that they are dating, she did like a tweet that said Mason Rudolph was the upgrade of the century from her former Bachelor boyfriend, Peter Weber.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.