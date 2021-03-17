Hannah Ann reveals future plans for Bachelor In Paradise – and her mom’s reaction to it

Hannah Ann Sluss hints she won’t be going on Bachelor In Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss celebrated something exciting with her parents this week.

She shared the news on her Instagram Stories, asking her fans and followers to guess what they were celebrating.

But since she opened up for guesses on social media, fans took the conversation in a different direction.

Hannah was soon flooded with questions about her possible return to the franchise.

Hannah shared some of the responses on social media, to which she seemingly confirmed that she was single.

“Of being single, free, and strong,” one fan wrote to Hannah, trying to guess what they were celebrating, to which she replied, “Awww!!! So sweet!!! We are lol at some of these responses. Y’all are so funny and speak the truth.”

Another fan guessed that Hannah is planning a trip to Mexico to be on Bachelor In Paradise this summer. As fans recall, Hannah was spotted at the La Quinta Resort in California this summer, as producers tried to throw off people who were trying to spoil the season.

Hannah was not the next Bachelorette and she won’t get a season of The Bachelorette in 2021.

And while Hannah didn’t confirm or deny a trip to Mexico to film Bachelor In Paradise, she did share her mother’s response. It appeared that her mother wasn’t exactly pleased with an offer to go to Mexico to film yet another Bachelor-related show.

Hannah Ann may be distancing herself from the franchise

Hannah played coy about a possible return to the franchise. The last couple of months have changed Bachelor Nation, including how former members feel about being attached to it.

Hannah’s future in the franchise remains unknown. This year, Reality Steve revealed he would be surprised if Hannah wasn’t going to be on Bachelor In Paradise. At the time, he had guessed that she would get her own season of The Bachelorette.

His predictions were before everything unfolding in the franchise over the past couple of months. Michelle Young and Katie Thurston were both named The Bachelorettes during Monday’s After The Final Rose special.

Back in November, Hannah revealed that she would be leaving the Click Bait podcast behind. She was the co-host alongside Tayshia Adams and Joe Amabile. Tayshia and Joe continued with the show, but Hannah wanted to pursue other ventures.

