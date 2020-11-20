Hannah Ann leaves the Bachelor Click Bait podcast after nine episodes with Tayshia and Joe

The Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss is making some big moves during the coronavirus pandemic.

While some people are working from home or not working at all, Hannah is pushing ahead on new projects.

And when new doors are opening, others have to close. This week, Hannah revealed she’s stepping back from the podcast she started with current Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams and former Bachelorette contestant Joe Amabile.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Fans first started to notice her absence this week, as the video version of the podcast only included Tayshia and Joe.

Hannah Ann is leaving the Click Bait podcast

Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop shared a clip from the video, which only showed Joe and Tayshia interviewing Natasha Parker from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

If you haven’t heard the episode, this picture alone can cause confusion.

In a second photo shared by the account, it was noted that Hannah Ann’s name had been removed from the Instagram page for the podcast. It was only hosted by Tayshia and Joe.

Read More JoJo Fletcher launches new Etsy line, hits up The Bachelorette set after postponing wedding

The podcast Instagram account didn’t say anything about Hannah’s exit from the show, but they did dedicate a few minutes to Hannah so she could explain what was happening for herself.

She shared a brief statement on the podcast this week, sharing that she would much rather focus on other ventures right now than on the podcast.

She thanked Tayshia and Joe for understanding her decision and they shared that she always had a spot at the table with them.

Hannah Ann wants to focus on other business ventures

Hannah Ann revealed that many new doors have opened and she wants to focus on what is happening in her kitchen. She’s been modelling and doing some influence work on social media, but she hasn’t announced anything about a food venture.

Since The Bachelor, Hannah has kept a low profile. She has been linked to a few guys but has yet to make anything official.

After leaving The Bachelor, Hannah appeared to send Peter several messages. She posed in a wedding dress after leaving the show, sending the message that she was ready to marry someone better than him.

She also revealed that she saw Kelley Flanagan as a friend, even though Kelley decided to pursue a relationship with Peter after the show and their failed engagement.

Kelley and Peter are still together.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.