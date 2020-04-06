Hannah Ann isn’t here for Peter Weber’s magic tricks after dramatic Bachelor finale

Hannah Ann was a fan favorite on The Bachelor from the very beginning.

The sweet girl got the first impression rose, and Peter Weber was smitten with her from the first day.

Despite proposing to her in the final episode, Peter ended up breaking up with her about a month later.

Hannah was heartbroken, revealing that she wanted to make it work. She also cursed out Peter for stealing her proposal from her, something she had hoped only to experience once in her life.

Now, Hannah Ann appears to have some thoughts about Peter’s new social media content.

Hannah Ann is being praised as a savage

On social media, Peter has been dishing out magic tricks to keep his fans entertained during self-isolation. And while Peter appears excited about everything, it’s clear that Hannah Ann’s fans aren’t.

“Imagine how satisfied Hannah Ann must be to see her ex doing magic on Instagram,” one person wrote on Twitter, a tweet that Hannah retweeted.

Another person replied back, “HAHAHA she’s like BYE B**CH see ya never, THE QUEEN @HannahannSluss WON!!!!”

Even though Hannah remains single, her fans believe she’s better off being single than dating Peter, who is trying to convince everyone he has amazing magic skills.

Hannah Ann doesn’t care about Peter’s supposed relationship with Kelley Flanagan

Hannah Ann already knows that Peter is spending time in self-isolation with Kelley Flanagan, a woman he sent home right before hometown dates.

They have been spending time together in Chicago, as Peter has continued to fly for Delta.

While Kelley and Peter have yet to go public with their relationship, Hannah already has her thoughts.

As we’ve previously revealed, Hannah has already spoken out about Peter and Kelley hanging out together. And based on her reactions, it sounds like Kelley can keep Peter and his magic tricks all to himself.

She opened up about her feelings in an interview with David Spade.

“When I saw the pictures, I really wasn’t that surprised by it. You know, I mean, I’ve moved on, Peter’s moved on; we’re both able to do what we want,” she told Spade during the interview.

“And also, in regards to Kelley, I met her through the show, so we were friends and we were dating the same guy, so, me seeing her with someone that I had dated, it doesn’t really…maybe make me as upset if it wasn’t for any other circumstance, you know?

“I mean, they can choose to do what they want to do. I’m just glad that I’m out of, like, the love triangle…square. It’s square now.”

After learning that Peter and Kelley were hanging out, she deleted all traces of him on Instagram, including old photos of them together.

It sounds like Hannah Ann has truly moved on.

