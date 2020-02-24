Growing Up Hip Hop: Here’s what you need to know about Damon Dash’s kids

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

If you’ve been watching growing Up Hip Hop, you know that Damon Dash is having some family troubles.

The battle is between the hip-hop entrepreneur and his ex-wife, Fashion designer Rachel Roy, and involves custody of his kids.

In past episodes, we’ve seen Dash complaining to his son Damon “Boogie” Dash (jr) about the custody battle.

We know quite a bit about Damon Dash, but let’s find out a little more about his kids.

Dash has three kids; two daughters, Eva and Tallulah, and his eldest child Boogie from a previous relationship.

Eva Dash

Eva Dash is signed to Elite Model Management Agency and is the spitting image of her mom, Rachel Roy.

At the young age of 15, Eva received a fashion spread in Vogue Mexico.

The 20-year-old also models for her mom’s eponymous clothing line and has even been listed in Vogue Magazine’s Top 5 celebrity kid models.

The dedicated philanthropist lends her name and time to charities such as Covenant House – a space that provides shelter, crisis care, food, and other services to homeless and runaway youth.

Eva, who has over 76,000 Instagram followers, has also been featured in Teen Vogue for her efforts in mentoring inner-city high school girls with the organization, Step Up.

Eva has also added author to her name with a Young Adult novel, 96 Words for Love, co-authored by her mom, Rachel Roy.

Tallulah Ruth Dash

Rachel and Damon’s youngest daughter Tallulah is only 11 years old and seems to be following in her big sister’s footsteps.

At the age of 8, she was signed to LA Models’ Youth division.

In 2017 Tallulah booked her first ad with H&M

The stylish 11-year-old often showcases her travels with big sister Eva and mom Rachel on her Instagram page.

In 2015, Rachel Roy was granted full custody of Tallulah and Eva, with Damon Dash granted visitation rights.

Damon ‘Boogie’ Dash (jr)

Damon Boogie Dash II is the first child of Damon Dash, born in New York in 1991 to mother, Linda Williams.

Boogie stars alongside his dad as a cast member on Growing up Hip Hop and is also following in his father’s footsteps, carving a path in the music industry as a DJ.

He owns and operates his music label, All For One Records, and in 2016, Boogie released his first album, titled Arnold Palmer.

Past episodes of GUHH has showcased the 28-year-old’s battle with alcoholism, as well as his rocky relationship with this father.

If you want to keep up with Damon Dash and his son Boogie, tune in to Growing up Hip Hop on WE tv, Thursdays at 9/8c.