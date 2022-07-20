Greg Grippo poses with Meryl Streep shirt

Greg Grippo was accused of being an actor on The Bachelorette Season 17. Pic credit: @greggrippo/Instagram

Greg Grippo debuted on The Bachelorette Season 17 with Katie Thurston.

During Greg’s time on the show, he went from being an early frontrunner to having the most explosive split of the season and being deemed a gaslighting villain by viewers.

Katie and Greg’s relationship fell apart when Greg became angry that Katie wouldn’t profess her love for him and confirm that she would choose him in the end.

Greg’s history with acting was also a point of contention as Katie and critics accused Greg of wanting to use the show to further his acting career.

Greg assured that he’s not legendary actress Meryl Streep during the show, and it’s become a common reference among viewers and Greg’s friends to refer to him as Meryl Streep.

Recently, Greg was with his good friend, and The Bachelorette Season 17 runner-up Justin Glaze poked fun at the Meryl Streep comparison as Greg posed with a Meryl shirt.

Justin Glaze shares photo of Greg Grippo in ‘Meryl & Meryl’ post

Greg Grippo and Justin Glaze spent time in Los Angeles, California, where they appeared to do some outdoor shopping.

During their trip, the duo came across a white tee shirt featuring an illustration of Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada.

Text on the white and red shirt included one of Miranda Priestly’s famous lines, “That’s all.”

Justin snapped a photo of the shirt on a hanger with Greg standing behind the shirt and raising his eyes above his glasses.

Justin compared Greg to Meryl and teased that the photo included two iconic actors as he wrote, ‘meryl & meryl.’

Katie Thurston is friends with Greg Grippo’s ex

Katie and Greg became exes after a tense fight on The Bachelorette Season 17.

After Greg received Katie’s first impression rose and made it past hometowns, the pair quickly unraveled and continued to have bad blood during their reunion on After the Final Rose.

While Katie and Greg don’t appear to be in each other’s lives anymore, Katie still speaks about her exes from The Bachelorette on social media.

Recently, Katie engaged with her followers and encouraged fans to ask her about whatever tea they wanted to know.

One fan wanted to know what juicy info she had on Greg Grippo, and Katie shared that she is friends with another one of Greg’s exes.

Katie got messy when she shared a photo of herself as the grim reaper dumping Greg and Andrew Spencer and revealing that John Hersey dumped her.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy recently accused Katie of being the real actor on The Bachelorette after exposing Katie’s texts about Greg Grippo.

Greg seems to overall have moved on from his experience on The Bachelorette and expressed remorse for acting like a ‘petulant child’ on the show.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.