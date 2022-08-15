Gizelle Bryant takes her daughters to Cannes — The location of major Season 3 showdown with Karen Huger

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is on a France trip with Adore, Grace, Angel, and another familiar face. Pic credit: @gizellebryant/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is taking a hard-earned vacation after filming RHOP Season 7 and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 in Thailand, back-to-back.

While her costars Karen Huger and Ashley Darby are hitting the town in DC, Gizelle is tearing it up in Europe with boats, bikinis, and beautiful scenery.

Gizelle’s Instagram has featured luxury, including a trip to Cannes and Paris.

Gizelle, her best friend, and her daughters with Pastor Jamal Bryant enjoyed some time at the pool, dined on exquisite French cuisine, and even went to a day party.

Shopping was, of course, on the itinerary, as the ladies hit up French designer stores.

The reality TV star made her way to the Antibes off the coast of the South of France with her beautiful daughters, Angel, Adore, and Grace.

Cannes, France, was featured on Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Potomac

During Season 3 of RHOP, the ladies went to Cannes for Monique Samuels’ birthday. Monique was working on her essential oils line and wanted to go to Grasse, France, the perfume capital of the world. The region, known for its lavender, was supposed to be a highlight of the trip.

As the ladies stood in the hotel lobby before departing to Grasse from Cannes, a major argument ensued between frenemies Karen Huger and Gizelle.

Potomac enthusiasts will remember Gizelle’s friend and former sorority sister, Erika Liles.

Although Karen denied the allegations, it wouldn’t be difficult to see why Gizelle’s stunning friend caught Ray’s eye.

Gizelle continues her France trip, heading to Paris

Gizelle and her girls stayed at the exclusive Four Seasons in Paris.

The “cheapest” room at the 5-star hotel on the Champs-Élysées will set you back $2,250 per night.

The ladies then hit up French designers, including Christian Dior.

Now, Gizelle is in London with the girls, showing she is the mom of the year.

The Real Housewives of Potomac finished filming in early July and is expected to air on Bravo this autumn.