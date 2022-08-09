Gizelle Bryant in blue bikini shows skin in pool

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant stuns in a blue bikini while on vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant showed major skin on vacation with her daughters as she lounged in a pool under the sun.

Gizelle posted on her Instagram account, where she boasts 684k followers.

The post featured a photo of her and her beautiful daughters, Angel, Adore, and Grace. The ladies smiled in the family shot taken in Antibes. Although the photo was beautiful, Gizelle turned up the heat in another part of the post.

A swipe right revealed the Housewives OG sitting on a float in the middle of a pool.

Gizelle sat on a pool float with her hair in a low bun and sunglasses on her face.

She placed one hand on her sunglasses and cracked a smile as she baked in the sun. Gizelle wore a turquoise string bikini, which featured ruffled details around the seams.

She wrote in the caption, “Hi Antibes 🇫🇷! So does floating on a floaty count as swimming? Asking for a friend…Last slide.”

Gizelle Bryant enjoys vacation with daughters

Gizelle Bryant is enjoying a vacation with the three daughters she shares with pastor Jamal Bryant.

The vacation is well-deserved after back-to-back filming for Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac and Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Gizelle took her girls to Cannes, where she and her castmates went on vacation during Season 3 of RHOP.

She also hopped to the island of Antibes, located just off the coast of the South of France.

Gizelle Bryant teases Season 7 of RHOP

Gizelle recently revealed that fans could expect her frenemy, Karen Huger, to bring it on the new season.

Gizelle and Robyn hosted their podcast, Reasonably Shady, with a special guest, former Housewives producer Carlos King.

Gizelle revealed, “She was spilling the tea this season. When does she ever spill tea? She hasn’t spilled tea in seven seasons. I think it’s a different side to her.”

The Bravo star said in the past, Karen chose to “straddle the fence, not give her opinion [and] kind of play it safe.”

But, during Season 7, she shared, “The Grande Dame does not do that.”

Gizelle continued, “I can say this—this is a little bit of a spoiler alert for season seven, Andy, don’t fire me—Karen brings it this season. Yes, she does.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac finished filming in early July and is expected to air on Bravo this Autumn.