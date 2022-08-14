Ashley Darby parties at nightclub with Karen Huger in little black dress

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is enjoying single life with Karen Huger. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby enjoyed the nightlife with a familiar friend– The Grande Dame, Karen Huger.

Ashley has been on the move nonstop since Season 7 of RHOP finished filming last month. She took her sons for a vacation in Hawaii and last weekend, she attended Teresa Giudice’s wedding.

Now, it is back to DC for Ashley, who was joined by Karen. Ashley and Karen have enjoyed a long friendship as original cast members on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Recently, Ashley revealed that Karen was very supportive of her during this difficult time as she filed for divorce from her husband of eight years, Michael Darby.

Ashley shared photos of the ladies on her Instagram Stories with purple and pink lights and white awnings in the background.

Apparently, showing support means going out on the town with Ashley, as the dynamic duo enjoys a late night at a club.

RHOP stars Ashley Darby and Karen Huger enjoy a night out

Both ladies wore all-black, appropriate attire for a night on the town.

Ashley rocked a skintight black gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-slit. She sported an elegant updo and dangling diamond earrings.

Meanwhile, Karen wore a black sequin long-sleeve number with a plunging neckline. She rocked her blonde hair in fresh braids, which she has sported all summer.

Ashley and Karen also posed with a friend and nail technician.

Ashley Darby talks separation from Michael Darby

Fans will have to wait until the Season 7 premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac to learn what transpired in Ashley Darby’s separation from her husband, Michael Darby. Because the event happened during filming, fans can expect the drama to play out during the upcoming season.

In June, Ashley Darby appeared on the podcast Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister and dropped some never-before-heard information about her separation and the aftermath. Ashley revealed that she and Michael still lived together for their young sons, Dean and Dylan.

She also shared which cast members were most supportive of her during her difficult separation. Ashley revealed two names: Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger.

Ashley said about her close bond with Gizelle, “She [Gizelle] was one of the first people I told when I was pregnant. She’s one of the first people I told about my separation. She’s been there for a lot of my big milestones.”

She added, “Karen, the Grande Dame, has been holding me down.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 finished filming in early July and is expected to premiere this fall on Bravo.