Gizelle Bryant claims Monique ‘could not stand Candiace from day one’ but couldn’t say that to her face

Gizelle Bryant is chiming in on the relationship between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels.

And the Real Housewives of Potomac alum is claiming that the mom-of-three never liked Candiace from the very beginning.

This is a surprising admission since we saw the two women hit it off since the moment the former pageant queen joined the cast in Season 3.

And we watched the blossoming friendship between them until things started to go downhill towards the end of Season 4.

Sadly, by Season 5 the former friends had become enemies and in one shocking episode, they even came to blows.

The physical altercation shocked both fans and castmates alike, and the aftermath is still playing out on the show.

Now, however, one cast member is saying that the love fest we witnessed between Candiace and Monique may have been a sham from the very beginning.

Gizelle says Monique never liked Candiace

During an interview with Bravo Insider Exclusive, Gizelle did not hold back her feelings about Monique and Candiace’s relationship.

“I distinctly remember in Nemacolin–so that was Season 3–Monique could not stand Candiace from day one,” exclaimed Gizelle.

She continued, “[Monique] would not tell her to her face, she thought Candiace was fake, she thought Candiace didn’t belong in the group.”

“You know Candiace is little and she’s annoying but I at least wanted to get to know her on her own merit,” shared Bryant.

“Then,” added the green-eyed beauty, “I think their relationship just evolved and they were buddy buddies and then they would fall out and get back together.”

Meanwhile, Gizelle is the only one who seems to think that Monique didn’t like Candiace when they met.

Monique also dished about their initial relationship on Bravo Insider and admitted that they hit it off from the very start.

Monique says Candiace turned their relationship into a competition

During her interview, Monique shared that she acted as a big sister to Candiace Dillard throughout their relationship.

“I just felt like a big sister,” said the Not for Lazy Moms podcaster. “I wanted to look out for her in the way in which I would want someone to look out for me. And that just turned into something completely ugly.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum also explained why she thinks the friendship between her Candiace took a turn for the worse.

“I think it became..for her a competition of trying to get everyone to like her.” disclosed Monique. “And she didn’t like when I was friends with anyone but her.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.