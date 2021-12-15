Girl Named Tom wins The Voice amidst family emergency involving their dad

Girl Named Tom on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Girl Named Tom made history on The Voice this season when they became the first trio to ever win the competition at the end.

As they celebrated with coach Kelly Clarkson and reveled in the euphoria of their great win, they balanced that out with great worry about their family back home.

After the win, Girl Named Tom thanked their fans on Twitter before they announced they were rushing back home as soon as possible to be with their father.

Girl Named Tom posts message about dad after The Voice win

Girl Named Tom took to Twitter and thanked their fans before moving on to explain their situation back home.

Many singers on The Voice this season had personal stories that helped them gain votes about the struggles they encountered leading to their appearance on the reality competition show.

However, Girl Named Tom simply relied on their talents and voices to win.

Despite this, they did have a story and shared it on Tuesday morning, after the votes were already tallied.

“As we are writing this statement, out dad is in horrific pain following yet another surgery,” the band wrote on Twitter.

“The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us out here, doing what we love. We cannot wait to finally be in the same room. No matter the result on Tuesday night, we will be flying back to them as soon as possible.”

They then mentioned a little about what was wrong with their dad, who had been battling cancer since 2017.

“Some might think that this is the worst timing – our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV,” they wrote. “In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction.”

“The Voice has given our family opportunities to connect, reflect, and marvel at the love we have for each other.”

They finished off by promising new music for their fans in the future.

“Keep being positive, hope-filled beams of light in every corner of the world,” the statement said. “Of course this is NOT goodbye. We have dozens of new songs that we cannot wait to share with you.”

Pic credit: @GirlNamedTom/Twitter

Girl Named Tom wins The Voice

Girl Named Tom became the first trio to ever win on The Voice, beating out Wendy Moten in the finals.

They finished off in the finals by singing singing Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain, followed by a version of The Foundations’ Baby, Now That I Found You.

“You have a huge fan base behind you,” coach Kelly Clarkson told Girl Named Tom before the final results were announced. “Let’s capitalize on that, let’s keep it going. I’m Team GNT forever.”

The Voice is currently on hiatus. It should return to NBC in late 2022.