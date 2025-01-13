Gina Kirschenheiter uses her platform to help victims of LA wildfire

Gina Kirschenheiter is getting major props for using her large platform to help the Los Angeles wildfire victims.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has already donated to the Red Cross Foundation to help residents who lost their homes in the tragic fire.

Gina posted a video on social media telling those affected to send their GoFundMe links and she’ll share it with her 847,000 Instagram followers.

Furthermore, the Orange County realtor teamed up with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, to assist persons looking to relocate.

Travis and Gina are realtors at The Gated Group and have opted to donate their commissions to help the cause.

Thousands of people have been affected by the fires, including Bravolebrities, one being RHOBH star Bozoma Saint James, whose home was destroyed.

Gina posted a video on Instagram noting that her heart is breaking for her LA County neighbors.

“Happy to use my platform however I can to help. If you send me go fund me’s for people devastated by the fires, I am happy to repost,” exclaimed the RHOC star. “Any information on how people can get involved, donate, or help, I will post it!”

Gina also noted that she has already donated to a good cause, the Red Cross, and she promoted the charity on her page, urging others to do the same.

Gina, who resides in Orange County, said she’s been getting questions about her and her family’s well-being.

However, the RHOC star told everyone she’s doing fine and has only been minimally affected by the fires.

“The air quality is poor and there’s debris but in no way are we being affected or devastated like LA County,” she explained.

Travis and Gina are giving up their commissions for a good cause

Travis took a cue from his girlfriend Gina after seeing her efforts to help the LA wildfire victims and now they’ve teamed up for a good cause.

Travis noted that several people have reached out after Gina shared her previous post, so the duo is offering up their services in other ways.

“The Gated Group, along with our team, has decided we’re going to help anybody that has to relocate because of the fires from LA and are choosing to come to Orange County,” said Travis.

Gina noted that the group will help anyone purchasing or renting a home.

“A hundred percent of the commission will either be donated directly right back to you or to any relief fund that is helping to aid anybody and everybody who has been affected by the fires,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.