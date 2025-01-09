RHOBH star Bozoma Saint John’s home destroyed in LA fire: ‘It is gone’

Bozoma Saint John is the latest victim whose home has been totally destroyed as the Pacific Palisades wildfire rages on.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared the devastating news on social media, telling her followers, “It is gone,” and asked for prayers for her and her daughter, Lael.

The single mom also shared some of her favorite memories from her beach house and revealed the “blood, sweat, and tears” that went into acquiring the property.

Bozoma is not the only reality TV star reeling from the loss of their home, as The Hills alum Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s house was also destroyed.

The latest on the California wildfire dubbed the most destructive in the history of Los Angeles County is that it’s still uncontained, with tens of thousands of residents displaced.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Unfortunately, some LA residents won’t have homes to return to, as the fire has already ravaged thousands of structures, including homes, schools, and commercial properties.

RHOBH star Bozoma Saint John says her LA home is gone

Bozoma shared several Instagram images of her now-destroyed Los Angeles home during happier times.

“This is the house I wanted. The house I prayed for. The house I worked in blood, sweat, and tears for,” she wrote in the caption.

The RHOBH star shared more details about the history of her home and how much it meant to her and her family before noting, “It is gone.”

“This is an unimaginable loss. I grieve with the rest of Los Angeles as it burns… There’s nothing that I could say in this moment to describe this feeling,” Bozoma continued. “I ask for your prayer for Lael and I.”

Several Bravo stars, including Andy Cohen, Cynthia Bailey, Katie Ginella, and Tamra Judge, have sent words of encouragement to Bozoma in the comment section of her post.

We also spotted her castmates, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, offering their support.

Bozoma recently gave a tour of her Hancock Park home

We saw a glimpse of Bozoma’s home in a past episode of RHOBH but if she returns for another season, we sadly won’t see the beautiful house again.

The property, located in the fancy neighborhood of Hancock Park, was featured on Open House a few weeks ago, as Bozoma gave a tour.

Much like the RHOBH newbie, the home exudes glamour and sophistication, with eye-popping details, colors, and patterns in every corner, with everything “chosen intentionally.”

Bozoma also had a theme for her abode: love, with the special word hidden inside a unique wallpaper in her living room.

“I decided to panel the walls so that when people enter my house, they feel love,” the 47-year-old said.

Check out Bozoma’s house tour below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.