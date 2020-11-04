Gina Kirschenheiter says Tamra and Vicki’s departure from RHOC was ‘the re-route the show needed’

Gina Kirschenheiter feels that Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson’s departure from the Real Housewives of Orange County was the reroute the show needed.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Gina was asked how she felt about the women’s exit.

She said, “At first I was bummed. But it was the best thing that could have happened to us. Real things happen and real friendships happen and real fun happens and real drama happens. So if I’m trying to identify the key here it’s the ‘real’ part. It was the re-route the show needed.”

Prior to their departure, Vicki and Tamra were two of the longest-tenured housewives of the Orange County cast. They were known to stir the pot with the other cast members from season to season.

Other housewives speak out

Gina wasn’t the only cast member who felt Tamra and Vicki were fake. Other housewives made claims that the women fabricated storylines.

Kelly Dodd said, “It will be the best season yet…we filmed during COVID…real reality, not fake bullsh*t like she [Vicki] did for 10 years.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke shared similar sentiments, saying, “I think it’s good not having Vicki there because a lot of what she did last year was manufactured, fake drama and lies. I’m not into that kind of thing.”

Tamra and Vicki still part of the drama

While they may not be on the show any longer, Tamra and Vicki still managed to be part of the drama.

On a recent episode, Braunwyn told Shannon Beador she was forced to admit she was an alcoholic after her mother, Debrah “Dr. Deb” Windham outed her to Tamra. Tamra denied the claim and said it was a “complete lie.”

Tamra and Vicki have also continued to throw shade at their former castmates. A few months prior to the Season 15 premiere, they took to social media with a few jabs at the new season.

On an Instagram live, Tamra said, “There’s no more tres amigas,” a reference to the infamous trio of Vicki, Tamra, and Shannon.

She continued, “They filmed the season finale two nights ago and oddly enough, we weren’t invited.”

Vicki chimed in as well, adding, “And guess what? The episodes are down to 12 vs 22. Maybe there’s no content because they’re all fake b*****s!”

Tamra has also had an ongoing feud with former tres amiga Shannon. Tamra claims Shannon forgot about her after she stopped filming and the two haven’t spoken at all despite several attempts.

While many speculate that Shannon’s amends with Kelly might be what put the nail in the coffin of their friendship, Tamra insisted it has nothing to do with that.

Despite Gina and other housewives’ claims that Tamra and Vicki’s exit was exactly what the show needed, the season premiere of RHOC aired with a 25 percent drop in viewers.

The premiere episode had only 1.051 million viewers as compared to 1.416 million during the Season 14 premiere.

Time will tell whether Gina is right about their departure being the “re-route” that was needed.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.