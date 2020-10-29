Tamra Judge ‘proud’ of Braunwyn Windham-Burke for getting sober after drama with Dr. Deb played out on RHOC

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge shows support for former castmate Braunwyn Windham-Burke telling her she is proud of her as she continues her journey with sobriety.

Braunwyn posted to Instagram detailing the struggle of reliving her “rock bottom” moments as she rewatches her admission to being an alcoholic and everything that came after. Tamra was the first to respond with the message, “So proud of you, you got this! You’re one strong mama.”

Tamra’s support comes amidst drama regarding Braunwyn’s mother, Debrah “Dr. Deb” Windham. On the latest episode of RHOC, Braunwyn told castmate Shannon Beador that she was forced to admit she was an alcoholic.

Braunwyn claimed Dr. Deb outed her to Tamra by mentioning that she had an issue with alcohol. Her mother’s comments made Braunwyn feel obligated to reveal her problem.

On an Instagram Q and A, a follower asked Tamra if Dr. Deb had really reached out to her about Braunwyn being an “alcoholic,” to which Tamra replied, “Complete lie, We DM on Instagram and she reached out to ask how Simon and the kids were doing.”

Tamra then screenshot the conversation and shared it with her followers. She said to Dr. Deb, “I hope you and B are in a better place.” to which Dr. Deb replied, “We are she stopped drinking…drinking isn’t good for her nor our relationship.”

Braunwyn struggles with alcohol

On the Season 15 premiere of RHOC, Braunwyn admitted to castmate Emily Simpson that she is an alcoholic. She told Emily, “Everyone else would end their night and no one noticed, even Sean didn’t know. I kept drinking every hour, because I would start to shake. I would just keep doing a shot, a shot, a shot.”

Braunwyn recently opened up about how her alcoholism and sobriety have impacted her marriage with her husband, Sean Burke.

In an interview with Us Weekly, she said, “He’s known that I’ve had a problem, but part of the dynamic of our relationship is he’s an enabler and we have a very codependent relationship.”

Braunwyn has since revealed that the couple is seeking therapy and working through their issues while living apart.

Tamra’s gone but not forgotten

Tamra’s support of Braunwyn is just the latest example of how she continues to stay relevant on RHOC despite no longer filming.

As part of her Instagram live, a fan asked, “Are you getting paid for still helping to hold this season of RHOC? #showtamrathemoney.”

Tamra replied, “Nope.”

Another fan asked if she would return to the show for Season 16, to which Tamra said, “Good chance of that happening,”

Tamra may not be on the show, but her legacy continues to live on through the never-ending drama in the OC.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.