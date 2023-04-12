Gina Kirschenheiter is a vision in lavender for sweet family snap

Gina Kirschenheiter had a lovely Easter with her family, and she donned a stylish outfit for the occasion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared the cutest family photos on social media, with her boys–including boyfriend Travis Mullen decked out in matching shirts and Khaki shorts.

The boys wore dark shirts, but Gina and her mini-me brightened up the photo in their lavender outfits. Sienna Rose was adorable in her lavender floral dress paired with sneakers, but Gina opted for a chic ensemble.

She donned a lavender blazer with a white top underneath and matching shorts as she posed for the cute snap in her pointy white booties.

Gina is still rocking her sleek blonde bob, which was styled in a side part.

The images posted online showed Gina with her three kids and Travis along with their new puppy, Meatball. Travis’s kids were not in the photo and were likely spending Easter with their mom.

The mom of three shared the snaps on Instagram and wrote, “Definitely harder getting the family photo done with Meatball! Scroll through to see our attempts! 😂❤️🐇 #happyeastereveryone #easter2023.”

Gina Kirschenheiter shows off her dancing skills

Gina and Travis recently had a night away from their houseful of kids, six in total, as they got dressed up to see country singer Kylie Morgan.

The couple had a great time and Gina even showed off her dance moves in a video posted on TikTok.

However, this wasn’t your typical dance; she joined a group of other concertgoers as they showed off their fancy footwork while line dancing the night away.

“yee haw 😂 anyone else new to the Copperhead Road dance #linedance #copperheadroad #countryconcerts #orangecountry,” Gina captioned the post.

When Gina isn’t posing for fun photos with the family or showing off her dancing skills, she can sometimes be found promoting Pipi Wipe.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter says Pipi Wipe is a must-have

As a mom of three, Gina understands the importance of having wipes for any and every occasion, and she found a product that has made her life easier.

The 38-year-old introduced her 739,000 Instagram followers to Pipi Wipe and called it a “mom MUST have.”

In her video, Gina demonstrated the unique design of the wipe that has a little handle attached so your hand never has to touch a public toilet or a dirty surface again.

It’s “a must have in general for any public bathrooms (but also I use in my car – so really these wipes are just essential at all times 😂)” noted Gina.

Pipi Wipe has a patent-pending design that you can take with you anywhere, as it easily fits in a purse, a small bag, and even in your pocket. The portable, disposable wipes are biodegradable, and a pack of ten retails for $12.99 on the website.

The brand is also committed to social good and is a proud supporter of the Ronald McDonald House Houston–a non-profit organization that supports families with sick children.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.