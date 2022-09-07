RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter strikes a pose in pretty pink romper with boyfriend Travis Mullen

Gina Kirschenheiter shows legs in a pink romper. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter recently shared an appreciation post for her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, but we were more interested in her pretty pink outfit.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star snuggled up to her boyfriend, who pulled her close as they smiled for the picture. She also shared a sweet message for Travis and declared her love for him.

The couple has been together for a few years after they started seeing each other in 2019. Things seem to be going quite well for the pair, who actually moved in together and blended their families after only six months of dating.

Gina has three kids with her ex-husband Matthew Kirschenheiter while Travis also has three kids from a previous relationship.

The newly blended family, who’ve since dubbed themselves as the modern-day Brady Bunch– after the popular sitcom–have been getting along seamlessly.

Last season Gina and Travis dodged questions about tying the knot, but we’ll have to wait until the new season airs to see if they’ve made any progress since then. As far as we know, the pair are not even engaged, but maybe they have a surprise in store for us.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter strikes a pose in a pink romper

Gina Kirschenheiter recently declared her love for Travis Mullen in an Instagram photo that showed them looking happier than ever.

The post featured the couple smiling for the camera after getting dressed up for a day out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gina had her sleek bob in a side part, with one section behind her ear showing off her sparkly stud earrings. She wore a plunging pink romper that showed off her toned legs, and the long-sleeved outfit featured a stylish pink animal print.

Travis was casually dressed in a white buttoned shirt with short sleeves and dark blue pants. He had his arms around the mom-of-three as she place one hand on her hip for the snapshot taken inside their home.

“Trav appreciation post ❤️ just because I love you 😘 @travis.mullen.85,” Gina captioned the post.

Gina Kirschenheiter is ready for Season 17 of RHOC

It won’t be long before we see a lot more of Gina Kirschenheiter on the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Orange County. Many are excited about what the season will bring after some surprising cast changes following the last season.

Newbies Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong were both fired, and Tamra Judge is now making a return.

There were reports that Gina was either fired or demoted to a friend role, but she has since proved those claims to be false. Gina is currently filming with her castmates, and we can’t wait to see what the OC women have in store when the much-anticipated Season 17 premieres.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.