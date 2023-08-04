Gina Kirschenheiter called ‘petty’ and ‘unkind’ as shady post about Shannon Beador backfires

Gina Kirschenheiter tried to throw shade at her castmate Shannon Beador for supposedly copying her style, but ultimately, it backfired.

The post has garnered backlash from viewers who dubbed The Real Housewives of Orange County star “petty” and “unkind.”

Shannon also clapped back in a separate post after Gina posted a side-by-side photo of them wearing a similar black skirt.

Gina claimed that the 59-year-old had copied her style and stole the look off her LTK page, where she often posts links to her outfits.

Gina rocked the lacy leather skirt during her guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in July, and Shannon wore it during her appearance on the show earlier this week.

Gina was the only one who noticed the similarities, so when she tried to shade Shannon, it didn’t go over as planned.

We’ll give Gina some credit for the style evolution that we’ve witnessed over the years, but this recent post was a stretch, and she’s getting a lot of backlash for it.

The RHOC star shared a photo from her WWHL appearance while clad in the black miniskirt with a black leather vest. She also cropped a photo of Shannon, who wore the skirt with a black tank top and leather jacket.

“Glad to see another happy customer shopping my LTK links!! Check out my LTK to see what Shannon will be wearing next!” wrote Gina in the Instagram caption, and added, “#imitationisthegreatestformofflattery.”

Meanwhile, it didn’t take long for Shannon to catch wind of Gina’s shady comment, and she quickly clapped back.

Shannon shared her photo rocking the leather skirt and threw some epic shade right back at Gina, who she tagged in the post.

“@ginakirschenheiter, I’m not going to take it anymore,” retorted Shannon. “No one noticed you wearing that skirt on #WWHL… 😴 (including myself) but people noticed when I wore it. #59 #whoworeitbetter #imitationNOTimmatation.”

Meanwhile, Shannon didn’t need to clap back because RHOC viewers were already defending her in the comments.

Instagram users chided Gina and called her “unkind” and “petty.”

“This is so petty- and just unkind. Great role model for your kids to see…THIS IS WHY I STOPPED WATCHING,” wrote one commenter.

“I would suggest you delete this post. It’s not a good look and obviously not going over well. Geez. This is so grossly petty. 😬,” said someone else.

One person said, “Gina, I’m a big fan of yours, but this is petty. Would you want your daughter acting this way?”

“This is not a good look Gina, I am a huge fan of yours but I don’t like petty crap like this…you can do better than this,” added someone else.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.