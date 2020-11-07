Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter admits that she gets joy out of watching herself and bestie Emily Simpson slam their costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Gina appeared on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast on Friday.

Gina reflects on her friendship with Emily and that one of her favorite scenes of the season is the one where she and Emily get drunk at dinner and aggressively diss Braunwyn.

“Emily is literally one of my best, dearest friends. For so many reasons, and you see it, I think,” she says. “Although we were doing so much like, sh*t talking at that dinner, I literally rewound that scene and rewatched it like, three times, because it made me laugh watching us, you know?”

Gina explains that she feels that scene captures what their friendship is about.

“We laugh a little, we sh-t talk a little, you know?” Gina continues. “We’re interested in what is going on in each other’s lives. And I think that that is important, and I love that people get to see that.”

“It gets me in trouble, though, I’ll tell you, because we’re so close. Like, that’s what happens. She gets me lit up and then I’m out to dinner with my girlfriend, and that’s when I start spewing all this stuff out.”

The dinner Gina keeps rewatching

Gina and Emily sat down for dinner and ended up consuming more alcohol than food.

After downing several shots of tequila, they discussed Braunwyn’s 8,000 square-foot house. They roasted her for wasting so much money on renting such a big house.

They then wondered how they could afford the house and claimed that her husband Sean Burke didn’t have a real job.

They then called up Braunwyn to confront her. Gina accused Braunwyn of talking about her, to which Braunwyn didn’t deny. When Gina asked why, Braunwyn claimed it’s because Gina has been spreading rumors about Sean sending her a “creepy text.”

The scene was filmed before Gina knew Braunwyn was an alcoholic. However, Braunwyn had recently confided that she was an alcoholic to Emily.

Fans’ reactions to Gina and Emily’s behavior

Gina and Emily have been receiving backlash from fans for ragging on Braunwyn’s alcoholism.

In the episodes following the dinner, Emily and Gina have been talking about Braunwyn’s alcoholism.

Emily claimed that Braunwyn uses her alcoholism as a weapon. She additionally accused Braunwyn of hiring two nannies so that she could get drunk during the day and called them her “alcohol support team.”

When Emily claimed Braunwyn’s dad was an alcoholic, Gina retorted, “so is mine.”

Fans have expressed that they thought it was distasteful for the women to make light of Braunwyn’s alcoholism.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays 9/8c on Bravo.