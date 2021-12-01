Gil Cuero shares the encouraging DMs he has received from male fans

Gil Cuero receives love and praise from men he has inspired. Pic credit: Lifetime

Gil Cuero became one of the most likable stars from Married at First Sight Season 13 thanks to his positivity and patience.

Many Married at First Sight fans also felt for Gil as he was clearly heartbroken over his unexpected split from Myrla during the reunion.

Now that Gil’s Instagram is public, plenty of fans have flocked to his page and his DMs to show love, shoot their shot, and praise his character on the show.

During the reunion, host Kevin Frazier asked Gil about his DMs and he mentioned he has received a lot, including some from men who felt inspired by the way Gil conducted himself as a husband.

Recently, Gil shared screenshots of some of the DMs he has received from men who expressed how proud and motivated they were thanks to Gil.

Gil Cuero sets a positive example of what a husband can be

Gil and Myrla seemed like a questionable match from the jump due to the fact that they were opposites in foundational ways and had such different desires and outlooks on life.

Externally, Myrla wanted someone who wasn’t bald and Gil wanted someone who didn’t seem like an IG model. Internally, Myrla was money-motivated and believed complaining equaled keeping it real, while Gil was more passion-motivated and less concerned with materialism.

Despite their differences, the two slowly but surely began to fall for one another and shocked fans by seemingly becoming the strongest couple of the season. Many credited their success to Gil’s patience and communication style as he voiced his issues with Myrla while still moving at her pace and aiming to be a part of her world.

During a tipsy therapy session with Dr. Pepper, Myrla even became emotional when gushing about what a great and thoughtful husband Gil was to her, which is why it was so unexpected when she later decided to abruptly end the marriage.

Men tell Gil he has inspired them to be better

Gil’s commitment to being a good husband inspired fans, and some men even felt the need to directly tell Gil how much his behavior meant to them.

One man messaged Gil saying, “Gil – watching reunion part 2. Can’t believe I’m this f-ing invested in a show like this…but brutha…you have given me a reference point on how to communicate with my wife. I grew to admire your approach, patience, and positivity. For real bro. You were direct and articulate with your feelings and expectations. Something that I’ve been lacking on how to talk with my lady. So brother, honestly, bottom of my heart, real s**t…thank you.”

Another man entered Gil’s DMs to tell him, “Yo you represented so much patience and focus. I see what I’m capable of because of you. New chapter…you’re just getting started. Light this one up!!” with a series of rocket emojis.

In one of the lengthier messages Gil received, a man wrote, “I know you get thousands of messages but I wanted to message u anyways. You are by far the most patient, dedicated, real, most amazing man I have ever seen on married at first sight. Any woman in this world would be lucky to have a man like you. Myrla is missing out and losing out on this deal. I feel so bad and my heart hurts for you. I wish I could take the hurt I see in ur eyes away from you man. Please don’t ever change. Someone will appreciate you and everything you have to offer in a relationship and this life. No homo. You don’t know me but I love you and everything you are. No I’m not gay. Happily married to my wife Kayla for 4 years now with a beautiful 2 year old baby girl. I hope you at least read this message and it means something to you. I wish nothing but love and happiness for u and your future.”

Gil wrote, “Love to see it” on his IG story that featured these DMs and it is nice to see men be so vocal about their appreciation for their fellow man.

Married at First Sight returns Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.