Gil Cuero reacts after fans vote for him to remove his mustache

After appearing on Married at First Sight Season 13, Gil Cuero gained lots of fans, with many praising his handsomeness.

Gil had switched up his look in the past, going from clean-shaven to rocking a beard at the MAFS reunion.

Currently, Gil has been donning a mustache, and he recently asked fans whether they felt he should keep the facial hair. Fan’s weighed in with their answers, and Gil wasn’t crazy about the results.

Gil Cuero shares his reaction to the mustache poll

Gil Cuero took to Instagram to share his take on his recent mustache poll.

The poll posed the question, “Keep the mustache?”

While 22% of voters liked Gil’s current facial hair and wanted him to keep the mustache, the naysayers won the poll, with 78% voting for Gil to remove the mustache.

Gil shared a video with the poll results, including a photo of himself smiling in a black shirt and tie with his mustache and pearly whites on display.

Gil then popped up in the video to react to the poll as he mouthed audio that said, “You know what I could. I really could. But see, the problem is, I don’t want to.”

For his caption, Gil wrote, “My thoughts on the recent poll. Thanks for your input, though,” with a winking face emoji and a laughing face emoji.

Based on Gil’s post, his mustache is here to stay.

Gil Cuero’s fans react to his ‘Steve Harvey’ mustache

Gil’s fans flocked to the comment section to respond to his video and voice their love or hate for the mustache.

One person suggested Gil’s facial hair resembled that of famous comedian and Family Feud host Steve Harvey.

The fan wrote, “Listen we gon’ keeping liking you regardless of the lil Steve Harvey vibes lol.”

Others voiced being a fan of Gil’s bearded look that he debuted at the MAFS Season 13 reunion, writing, “Beard it up, but the stache ain’t it. Lol” and “And add the beard on off days.”

Some felt Gil would still be attractive no matter what he did with his facial hair.

A commenter wrote, “You can do whatever you want and still be fine.”

Other comments read, “Super handsome both ways” and “Your gorgeous either way !!!”

Gil seems to be a fan of his mustache, and, fortunately, his fans seem like they’ll support him whether they like the facial hair or not.

