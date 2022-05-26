Gil Cuero reacts after being told to ‘save’ other MAFS stars

Gil Cuero “skedaddles” in his latest video. Pic credit: Lifetime

Gil Cuero became a fan favorite on Married at First Sight Season 13, gaining many supporters and followers.

After a devastating divorce from his ex-wife Myrla Feria shortly after Decision Day, Gil left Married at First Sight single.

Fans have voiced certain MAFS ladies that they think would be compatible with Gil and have even beckoned Gil to “save” certain MAFS stars that were paired with problematic husbands.

Recently, Gil gave fans a glimpse of how he feels when told to save MAFS stars.

Gil Cuero reacts to one of MAFS fans’ popular request

Gil Cuero took to Instagram to address a popular request he receives from MAFS fans.

In the video, Gil placed text above him, “Anytime I read ‘go save such and such’ from any season of MAFS.”

Gil then mouthed audio, saying, “See my left foot, right? Now I’m gonna go like this, alright. And then I’m gonna take my right foot and go like this, and then I’m gonna skedaddle.”

Gil then chucked up a peace sign and exited the frame, suggesting he’s not interested in ‘saving’ or dating anyone from the Married at First Sight franchise. Gil captioned the post with a peace sign and tongue-out emoji.

MAFS fans react to Gil Cuero’s video

Married at First Sight fans went to Gil’s comment section to react to the post and voice their agreement and amusement.

One commenter agreed with Gil’s take, writing, “Say I don’t blame you lol there are some decent people showcased on MAFS such as yourself but the majority are crae crae! #dontlookback.”

Another fan wrote, “Ditto, I think people just want to see you find the same love you freely gave. It takes a strong person to be on tv and be vulnerable. I pray God continue to bless you and keep you safe and bring you to your loved ones every night.”

A fan expressed relief that Gil wasn’t looking to strike up a relationship with one of his fellow MAFS stars since they want Gil to themselves. The fan commented, “no way cuz my dms are waiting for you slide in them.”

Another follower commented, “That’s right Gil! Ain’t nobody got time for those shenanigans again.”

Gil continues to make it clear that he is more than content with his single life for now.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, at 8/7c on Lifetime.