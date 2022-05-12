Gil Cuero defends himself after backlash over his ‘BBW’ comments

Gil Cuero released an impassioned video about romantic types. Pic credit: @gilmeezy/Instagram

Gil Cuero answered fans’ questions about his dating preferences and how he’s been enjoying the single life after divorce.

Gil answered one question about his type and whether he’d be open to dating big beautiful women, also known as ‘BBWs.’

Some weren’t happy with Gil’s answer and Gil shared a video to express himself and double down on his stance.

Gil Cuero explains why he doesn’t prefer a ‘BBW’

Gil Cuero got candid with fans during a Q&A and appeared to receive heat for his response to a specific question.

A fan wanted to know if Gil would “date a BBW.”

Gil responded, “Doubt it, just don’t think our lifestyles would match. But like I said to the age questions ‘there are always exceptions.’”

After giving his answer, Gil took to his Instagram stories to share a video where he elaborated on the BBW question.

Gil stated, “What’s up, peeps. First of all, I wanted to say thanks to everybody. But let me address one thing— that BBW question. Y’all need to loosen up. Y’all need to stop being so uptight. People have preferences. That doesn’t mean everybody’s preferences is everybody’s.”

Gil continued, “It’s okay not to like something. Don’t fault the person for it. I mean, you can fault me all you want; I don’t care because, honestly, my life is going to continue on. But I’m nobody for y’all to be getting mad because some of y’all, not everybody, some of y’all be getting mad because I said I wouldn’t date a BBW. It is what it is.”

Seemingly referring to his ex-wife Myrla not wanting a man with a bald head, Gil expressed, “Some women won’t date somebody under six feet, just like some women won’t date somebody that’s bald. It is what it is. We move on.”

Gil landed on a more positive note, stating, “There’s plenty of people out here in this world that will date us exactly who we are. So chill out.”

Gil Cuero says he doesn’t have a type

Fans were curious to know more about Gil’s preferences, asking, “What’s your major turnoff besides complaining?”

Gil answered, “Bad etiquette & being inconsiderate.”

Another fan asked, “Do you have a type.”

Gil responded by playing the Rae Sremmurd song No Type to indicate he does not have a type.

Fans undoubtedly learned a lot about what Gil does and doesn’t want in his next relationship; however, Gil is content being single for now.

