Gil Cuero meets MAFS alumni Tristan Thompson 

Married at First Sight Season 13, breakout star Gil Cuero had an eventful weekend that included meeting a fellow MAFS husband from a previous season.

Gil Cuero met with Married At First Sight Season 7 star Tristan Thompson.

Gil and Tristan shared a laugh while in Houston and appeared to really hit it off.

MAFS stars Gil Cuero and Tristan Thompson meet in Houston

Houston resident Gil Cuero was featured as one of the judges during the Miss Houston Texas pageant, and during his outing, he had the chance to meet MAFS Season 7 husband, Tristan Thompson.

Tristan reshared a video of the two meeting to his Instagram stories as the two enjoyed a drink at a dimly-lit venue.

Tristan and Gil share a good laugh in the clip, although the content causing them to crack up is unknown since the video was silent.

The initial poster of the video wrote over the clip, “Fun fact – I met [Gil Cuero] judging Miss HTX. He was on MAFS. SO naturally he has to meet [Tristan Thompson] and I think they are BFFLs,” along with a series of laughing emojis.

The woman added, “*sound off bc that’s classified*.”

Based on the video and the text, Gil and Tristan got along well during their first meeting.

Gil Cuero and Tristan Thompson both got divorced from their MAFS wives

Gil and Tristan likely have a lot they could talk about and relate to when they met.

Both of them featured on Texas-based seasons of Married at First Sight, and both of them ended up getting divorced from their MAFS wives.

Tristan Thompson was married to Mia Bally during the seventh season of Married at First Sight in Dallas, Texas.

Tristan and Mia had an unprecedented experience on the show as Mia was handcuffed on the way to their honeymoon.

Mia and Tristan had to navigate the criminal accusations made against Mia, as she was accused of stalking an ex, among other offenses.

The drama took a toll on Mia and Tristan, and while they tried to make their marriage work, the couple ultimately chose to divorce. Mia and Tristan have since found new relationships and even become parents.

Gil was married to Myrla Feria on Married at First Sight Season 13 in Houston, Texas.

Gil and Myrla had contrasting values, and it took a while for Myrla to warm up to Gil.

By Decision Day, Gil and Myrla thought they could make their relationship work, and both agreed to stay married. However, by the reunion, the couple revealed that Myrla had requested a divorce two weeks after Decision Day, which devastated Gil.

Gil has since bounced back from the divorce as he takes on new ventures and meets new friends such as his fellow MAFS star Tristan Thompson.

