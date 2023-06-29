Gia Giudice twins with mom Teresa Giudice at her sister’s graduation

It’s officially graduation season and that marks an exciting time in the Giudice household.

Three of Teresa Giudice’s girls are moving on up to bigger and better things, and during the graduation of her 18-year-old daughter Gabriella Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opted for a chic black and white ensemble.

Teresa’s eldest daughter Gia also had the same theme in mind as she twinned with her mom in a similar getup.

This is not the first time that someone has mirrored Teresa’s graduation outfit, but I’m pretty sure this one won’t cause a major stir.

However, it was a different scenario just a few days ago when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Melissa Gorga wore a similar outfit as Teresa.

The OG rocked beige striped pants with a matching tube top and jacket for Gia’s graduation back in May, while Melissa recently wore the same pants but styled with a different jacket to the graduation of her daughter Antonia.

The Trehuggers had a field day with that one as they called out Melissa for being a copycat. However, this mother-daughter moment with Gia is not quite the same thing.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice twins with mom Teresa Giudice in black and white

Gia and her mom had the same black-and-white theme in mind when they got dressed for Gabriella’s graduation.

Teresa posted a carousel of photos on Instagram from the graduation, which showed her in black pants, a white lace top, and a black and white jacket.

Gia opted for black pants as well, but she was a bit more casual in a flowy white top and white sneakers. All of the sisters were in attendance and they posed for a cute snap with their mom.

Teresa’s husband Luis Ruelas and his eldest son were also in attendance, and they snapped a large group photo with everyone.

“Congratulations to my porcelain doll 💗 I love you and am so proud of you Gabriella ✨ You amaze me everyday! Next stop, @uofmichigan 💙💛,” wrote Teresa in her post.

It’s graduation season for Teresa Giudice and her girls

It’s been a busy season for the mom of four, who attended three graduations in the past few weeks. Teresa’s youngest daughter Audriana just graduated from the eighth grade and is gearing up for high school.

Teresa had a sweet message for her baby girl along with photos of her clad in a white mini dress. The OG recently got backlash on social media for the 13-year-old’s graduation dress as critics claimed it was not age appropriate.

Teresa shared the snaps of Audriana online and wrote, “So proud of my Audriana for Graduating 8th grade and going into high school. Make the best out of the next four years. 👩🏻‍🎓 I love you so much!! 🤍✨.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.